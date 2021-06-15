With only one ribbon, Daniella Chávez is the forbidden fruit | Instagram

With just one ribbon, Daniella Chávez highlighted her beauty to the fullest by becoming the forbidden fruit of many. The beautiful Chilean singer knows what she has and the great admiration she causes on social networks; That is why, so sure of herself, as always, Daniella Chavez He has confessed that he is someone’s better half; however, the forbidden fruit of many.

The Bride of America’s Cup She decided to share more than this message, a flirty photograph in which the garments were conspicuous by their absence and only a ribbon can be seen on her figure.

Daniella Chávez possesses striking curves, which she highlighted in the image in which her beauty can be admired from the back.

Like a true professional model, Dany once again became the Barbie doll that everyone knows, but a rather bawdy one. Chávez looked stunning with her flawless blonde hair and hugging a plant.

It was fifteen hours ago that this woman shared the photo that she liked a lot on social networks and that has already exceeded 100,000 reactions.

This influencer has already surpassed 14 million followers and has dubbed herself the queen of Instagram.

On one occasion, this nickname was given by herself, after she posed without any clothes and with only a crown on her head. The beautiful Dany only accompanied the photograph with a completely pink background, it was not necessary more to highlight her enormous beauty.

Chávez shared that it was a special day, his birthday and that is why he had passed as what he is, a true queen; something that his followers definitely could not deny.