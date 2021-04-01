With only one chain !, Apolonia Lapiedra conquers on Instagram | Instagram

When beauty is infinite! The beautiful actress of films for adults Apolonia Lapiedra knows very well what she has and that is why she recognizes that she does not need a great wardrobe or production to look really beautiful. Apolonia decided to surprise her followers on Instagram with an original photograph in which she made it more than clear by posing only with a chain that beauty abounds in her spectacular anatomy.

With just one image, the beautiful Samanta Sánchez Martínez left big stars like Abigail Ratchford forgotten, as this photo shoot left netizens breathless. For this photograph, Apolonia Lapiedra decided not to worry about an elaborate wardrobe and decided that the best thing was: not to use any.

The beautiful couple of Ramiro Lapiedra placeholder image, posed face down and with total seriousness for the mischievous lens; only a chain, a pair of large earrings and her beautiful hair were her accessories and accomplices of her beauty.

This spectacular woman showed a lot of skin in this photograph and tried to cover the most essential with her arms, yet the image became more than a work of art. This photograph of Apolonia Lapiedra It was shared on his official Instagram account on May 18, 2018 and with it he has obtained more than 20 thousand reactions.