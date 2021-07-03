With only her hair, Kim Kardashian on her knees for the network | Instagram

Kim Kardashian once again left her followers captivated with her figure and her famous curves, the socialite surprised by posing in a unique photograph using only her hair to cover her charms.

In the purest Jane de la Selva style, Kim kardashian west she knelt on the floor with only a small ribbon and her long brown hair in front to cover the most essential. The image turns out to be a work of art since the businesswoman looks quite natural with a very dim background.

Kanye West’s ex shared this photo on her official Instagram account on December 3, 2018 and got more than 2 and a half million reactions on the famous social network, where celebrities and non-celebrities could not help filling their box with compliments. comments.

The star of Keeping Up the Kardashians Recently she has given a lot to talk about, always doing it with her photographs, glamorous lifestyle and tremendous curves, but now it is scandals that have placed her in the sights of the entertainment news.

Kim Kardashian a few days ago was widely criticized for going to the Vatican with a dress that many considered quite inappropriate because of the necklines that it wore despite being long and elegant.

Kardashian also continues to be controversial over the end of her marriage with rapper Kanyr West, who was seen yesterday in Mexico for the recording of a video with everything and his children.

Many considered that the star was embarrassed after West’s birthday congratulated him on social networks with an “I will always love you” and family photographs while uncovering an alleged romance with the model Irina Shayk.