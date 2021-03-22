“With only four planes and two destinations, it cannot be considered strategic”

The government approval of a bailout of 53 million euros for the airline Plus Ultra has sparked controversy among the opposition, which remains contrary to this measure of March 9. So much so that Ciudadanos has demanded that the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) rule on the criteria that determine the granting of aid to companies and their conditions by the rescue fund managed by the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI).

Thus, the spokesperson in the European Parliament for oranges, Luis Garicano, and his spokesperson for Economic Affairs in Congress, María Muñoz, have sent a letter to the president of the supervisor, Cani Fernández, in which express their “concern” about this aid and in which they express their doubts about its compatibility with the European framework for granting aid.

And it is that, for the group, this aid “can hardly be compatible” with the conditions of the European Commission to assist companies, by limiting this aid to strategic companies and that they did not have financial difficulties before 2020 that would cast doubt on their viability.

Garicano and Muñoz point out that an airline “with only four planes and two destinations cannot be considered ‘strategic'”, that the Government itself omits it in its classification of the 30 largest airlines in the country and that Plus Ultra has a market share below 0.1%.

In addition, it states that Plus Ultra accumulates losses since the beginning of its operations in 2015, with losses close to one million euros in 2016; and of just over 680,000 euros in 2017, rising to 6.7 million in 2018; 2.1 million in 2019 and 2.7 million in 2020.

The PP joins the criticism

In the same way, the PP has attacked the Government for rescuing the “ruinous” Plus Ultra, “linked to the Chavistas”, while “leaving behind hundreds of thousands of self-employed and Spanish SMEs.”

For this reason, the Popular Group also This week he will ask the Congress of Deputies to “control” and give “the go-ahead” to the aid granted.

The leader of the blues, Pablo Casado, has accused the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, of “wasting the money of the Spanish with Chavista covers instead of helping the 100,000 bankrupt SMEs. “

In similar terms, the Galician deputy Ana Váquez has expressed herself, who has stressed that “While there is no aid for the self-employed in Spain, they give 53 million for a Venezuelan airline owned by Maduro.”

For his part, the senator for Almería Rafael Hernando has spread on Twitter a corporate image of Plus Ultra, in which the photos of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro with “the directors, all men above, and the assistants, all women below.”