With only crystals, this was how Maribel Guardia celebrated on IG

With only crystals, that’s how Maribel Guardia celebrated on IG | INSTAGRAM

We cannot deny under any circumstances that the most successful Maribel Guardia publications are where she appears stripped of her clothing, and boasts her outlined figure in tiny swimsuits that leave nothing to the imagination.

While we know that her impressive anatomy speaks for itself, and has been maintained in the best way throughout the years, almost a year ago the singer totally impressed the audience by appearing with her body exposed, however , some areas had to be covered with crystals, creating a fantastic look.

The also dancer and singer, who met at that time Age 61 at the end of this month, he wrote celebrating having reached this great number of subscribers, who have always been there supporting her at all times and giving her thousands of reactions in their publications.

You may also be interested: Dreamy, Maribel Guardia in a fresh outfit makes fans fall in love

“We are already a family of 5 MILLION. # quédateencasa #THANK YOU. I adore you ”, he wrote in his publication, which his fervent admirers continue to remember, and replicating in their respective social networks, as it has been listed as one of the favorites of the public on social networks.

And, to accompany her message of gratitude, Maribel shared a couple of images in which she wore her figure almost completely exposed, as Guardia only covered her private areas with some small papers in the shape of triangle, which looked quite like pieces of glass.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

In one of the images, she accompanied her look with a kind of crown, as if it were the queen of ice, while the other image, she was splendid, standing in front of a pool, with her long loose and wavy hair, creating that jovial look that his audience loves so much, with which he managed to gather almost 300 thousand red hearts.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In fact, the second image is quite similar to one with which Maribel celebrated her 60th birthday, almost two years ago, and which was also very well received by fans of the Costa Rican, whom they also call on social networks as “La Granny more se * y ”, a title that does not bother the beautiful woman at all.

And it is that her work has cost her to be cataloged as one of the favorites of the Mexican audience, in addition to her impressive charisma, Julián Figueroa’s mother has managed to stay splendid with the help of diets and many hours of exercise and with this she also takes care your health, so that there is Maribel for much longer.