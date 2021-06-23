With nothing below! This is how Lizbeth Rodríguez dances with micro shorts | Instagram

In addition to being a driver, Lizbeth Rodríguez is also a actress, businesswoman and influencer, it seems that she continually aims to surprise her fans as she did a few days ago where she showed herself dancing reggaeton with a micro shorts and topless in a flirty video.

For a few weeks she has been sharing videos, in addition to her usual content, where she appears dancing a little on some occasions she is accompanied and other times she dances alone, but she always does so looking extremely flirtatious.

On this occasion, the model and Instagram celebrity who loves to go on camera and photo shoots shared what could have been a part of her choreography, she was dancing to the song Wao – Sech.

Lizbeth Rodriguez She was wearing quite short denim shorts, so much so that we could see part of her later charms, especially almost at the end of the video, she was also wearing a yellow sleeveless top, this only covered her enormous charms as well as matching tennis with her top.

Also read: They assure that a fan of Kimberly Loaiza could take his life

With quite intense hip movements as well as twerk steps, the charismatic former host of the show “Exposing infidels“of the Badabun company captivated its followers over and over again.

This publication was made on his official Instagram account four days ago, in it he invited his followers to write a word letter by letter without being interrupted, whoever managed to do so would earn a photo from him as he wrote in his description.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The place where Rodríguez was with his dance partner who by the way did certain movements that unless he is a friend of Lizbeth, her boyfriend Esteban Villagomez He would have been jealous, it was a bit dark, it looked like a large study with a wooden floor and some lamps on the ceiling.

His video already has 204,298 views and also almost 8 thousand comments from Internet users, where they told him that he looked better than ever, especially because now his figure looked much more marked.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It is possible that Lizbeth Rodríguez has opted for this type of exercise to model her figure and thus not have to go to a gym, for many it is an excellent idea because we can even do it at home.

There is no doubt that the driver, model and businesswoman tends to give very good ideas to her followers, something that they themselves surely take advantage of with all the pleasure in the world.