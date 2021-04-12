With Northcutt out, Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki trilogy announced for One on TNT 4

With Sage northcutt out of the aftermath of COVID-19, Shinya Aoki He already has a new rival for One on TNT 4. The Japanese will face Eduard Folayang for the third time.

The announcement was made by the organization on Monday afternoon.

This will be the third match between the two fighters. The result of the two fights gives us a result of 1-1. In the first fight, Eduard knock out Aoki on 2016 after intense combat. Years later in 2019, Aoki got his revenge after submitting him in the first round.

Currently, both live completely opposite situations.

Folayang, will try to end his losing streak in the ring of One Championship. The Filipino has a record of 1-4 in his last five fights. He comes from losing face Antonio Caruso by unanimous decision in One Championship: Inside The Matrix.

Aoki, is on a three-win streak. The Japanese comes from subjecting James nakashima on One Championship: Unbreakable. Shinya He is known for his strong grappling, with 29 wins by way of completion. Now, he will have the chance to obtain a victory in the trilogy between him and Eduard.

One On TNT 4 It will be held on April 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Kallang, Singapore.