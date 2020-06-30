Jan Hurtado arrived in mid-2019 at Mouth as a bet on the future, but, since the arrival of Michelangelo Russo, lost ground and now has no place among attack options. For this reason, I would welcome the possibility of going out on loan for a year.

Journalist Martin Costa reported in TNT Sports that the main market that opens to the 20-year-old Venezuelan forward is the Brazilian. He Atlético Mineiro of Jorge Sampaoli It’s one of the possibilities.

Even his representative had spoken about it in recent weeks. « If you have to play a little like this semester, we are going to ask for it to be borrowed because it is devaluing. If not in Mouth, we would like you to continue your career in Brazil« his agent had indicated Rodolfo Baqué.

Beyond the chances in soccer of the neighboring country, the newspaper Tuttosport de Italy reported about the interest of Torino. The Italian team has it on file. It should be remembered that, before arriving at Mouth, was one step away from being hired by Genoa from the same country.

Unlike Hurtado, who would have more possibilities is Walter Bou, who returns after passing through Union. In counterpart, Mateo Reteguiwho returns from Students, must wait for the resolution of the futures of Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zárate and Franco Soldano.