. – Almost all coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand will be lifted tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, after the country reported no active cases.

Schools and workplaces will be able to reopen under the new “level 1” rules, with no limitations on meetings or domestic trips.

However, social distancing is still being fostered, and Ardern said New Zealand’s international borders will remain closed to non-residents to prevent further outbreaks. Residents arriving in New Zealand must still be quarantined for two weeks.

New Zealand currently has no active coronavirus cases, and no positive cases have been reported in the past 17 days.

There has been no one receiving hospital treatment for covid-19 for the past 12 days and 40 days have passed since the last case of community transmission.

“This freedom from restrictions depends largely on the continued role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out … The virus will be in our world for some time,” Ardern said at a news conference on Monday.

The announcement came when the global number of confirmed coronavirus infections exceeded 7 million on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, with more than 402,000 people dead. New Zealand has had 1,504 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

Ardern said he had danced with excitement upon hearing the news that New Zealand currently has no active covid cases.

“It was very exciting information to hear, so I confess that when I heard that information I did a … I don’t know if I could describe it as a dance, a semi-coordinated movement around the room,” the prime minister said during a live Facebook on Monday.

New Zealand closure schedule

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in New Zealand on February 28, more than a month after the United States confirmed its first infection.

On March 14, when the country had six cases, Ardern announced that anyone entering the country would need to isolate themselves for two weeks, which at the time was one of the world’s toughest border restrictions. Foreigners were prohibited from entering the country on March 20.

Days later, on March 23, without deaths and when there were 102 confirmed cases, Ardern announced that the country was entering the “level three” blockade.

Non-essential businesses were closed, events and meetings were canceled, and schools were closed to all children except essential workers.

Employers were told to allow work from home when possible, public transportation was reserved for essential workers, and national air transportation between regions was prohibited.

At midnight on March 25, New Zealand moved to the tighter level 4 blockade, and people were told not to leave their home, except to do essential exercise near their homes, while maintaining social distancing.

On April 9, despite a decrease in cases, Ardern tightened border restrictions so that all citizens and permanent residents arriving in New Zealand were required to spend two weeks in quarantine at an approved facility rather than at home. .

The country has also said it has one of the highest testing capabilities in the world.

Travel bubbles?

New Zealand and Australia have been in talks to establish a “travel bubble,” which would allow residents to travel freely between neighboring nations without the need for quarantine.

Both countries have largely controlled their local coronavirus outbreaks and have large tourism industries that have been severely affected by widespread travel restrictions.

However, Ardern warned Monday that such a runner could still be months away.

“I don’t want New Zealand companies or even kiwis who want to travel through the ditch to have a false start. I prefer to share the deadlines when we are much more certain, ”he said.

“(Australia) is progressing state by state, but it is not universal.”