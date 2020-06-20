Florida added more than 11 thousand cases in the last three days: 3 thousand 207 on Thursday, 3 thousand 822 on Friday and 4 thousand 49 in the last 24 hours

Florida this Saturday exceeds for the third consecutive day its record of daily cases confirmed from COVID-19 since March 1, with 4 thousand 49, for a total of 93 thousand 797, of which 3 thousand 144 have been fatal.

The state added more than 11 thousand cases in the last three days: 3 thousand 207 on Thursday, 3 thousand 822 on Friday and 4 thousand 49 in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Health.

Most of the cases occur in southeast Florida, especially in Miami-Dade County, which exceeded 24,000 infected.

In this county 24 thousand 607 cases and 874 deaths were reported, while in Broward 10 thousand 561 and 370 and in Palm beach 10,380 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 468 died.

Since March 1, a million 562,280 tests of COVID-19 have also been carried out in a state with 21 million inhabitants, with 5.7 percent positive overall, although the daily percentage is not specified.

However, in recent weeks that percentage has doubled from less than 5 percent in mid-May to 10 percent.

In addition, 12,774 people have had to be hospitalized for the virus.

On the other hand, the website of Rebekah Jones, creator of the official page of Florida and dismissed according to her for questioning the lack of official transparency, details more number of cases and deaths, 97 thousand 346 and 3 thousand 197, respectively.

Jones, which is based on official figures, also adds the estimate of recovered (24,692) and updates the number of beds available in the half-hourly intervals. Intensive Care Units (ICU), one thousand 453 until noon on Saturday.

For the past two weeks, daily cases have skyrocketed, with record after record, a situation that the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, minimized.

The Republican argued that the increase is the result of more tests and highlights that as the pandemic progresses, positive cases among younger people are rising “dramatically”.

He explained that it went from an average age of 60 years to 37 years last week and that it will continue to drop.

In this sense, the Administration recalled that the emphasis has been on protecting the population over 65 years of age, the most vulnerable to the disease, and that those newly diagnosed are less likely to need hospitalization.

However, as of today, 1,653 people have died in geriatric centers in Florida, which include residents and staff caring for them.

It is more than half of those killed in the state, which goes through half of the reopening phases, by COVID-19, which today reached 3,144.

Tourism, which supports Florida’s economy, seeks to take off amid an opening with few tourists and the postponement until next September 15 of the revival of cruise travel from ports in the United States.

With 10.7 percent fewer tourists in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019 and unemployment that reached 14.5 percent in May, Florida is advancing in the second phase of reactivation with difficulties in enforcing distancing measures and the use of More expensive.

