Hit hard by the halt in activities due to the covid-19 pandemic, CVC has also faced the challenge of regaining market credibility and advancing its digital transformation to try to get out of the crisis. With a 77% drop in its shares since November, the company changed its president – who took over in the middle of quarantine and has not yet worked at the company’s headquarters – and announced that it is preparing a capitalization.

The storm at CVC started when the company’s balance sheet showed a lower than expected profit between July and September 2019. The day after the results were published, the company’s shares fell 14%. The situation worsened with the pandemic and, even more, with the information, released in early March, that the company made accounting errors that can reduce the accumulated net revenue between R $ 250 million between 2015 and 2019. The market assessment , say sources, is that the CVC management had been presenting problems and, now, it needs to reverse the fair game at the worst moment.

The decision to change the company’s command was announced after the accounting problem became public. Former president of Smiles, Credicard and Losango, Leonel Andrade took over the company in April, a change well received by the market. When the executive’s name was announced, Bradesco BBI highlighted Andrade’s role in Smiles’ digital transformation, which became “a leader in the use of digital tools and products”. The analyst Richard Cathcart, who signed the report, also said that the appointment of the executive would allow CVC to present a solution to the market in the face of recent problems, such as the “slow response” to the failure of Avianca Brasil and the discovery of accounting errors.

Digital transformation – a long overdue process at CVC, according to sources – is precisely the company’s focus to grow in the post-pandemic. Today, according to Andrade, the company is unable to offer a product to a consumer based on his previous behavior. “The digital world is not just a digital platform. The most important thing is to offer a trip to Salvador to a customer who we know likes to go to the Northeast, who prefers to go by bus and who likes hotels of a certain style. we have built at CVC “, he says.

To reach this point, however, the company will first have to go through the pandemic crisis, which resulted in a drop of just over 85% in its sales. “I believe that, if there is growth now, it will be marginal. From June, it may start to return, but I am conservative. Only in the last quarter of the year, we will have more consistent movements”, he adds.

Andrade says that, even with very low sales, the company has the cash to survive for just over a year. As it will burn resources in the coming months, CVC decided to make the capitalization. According to sources, the intention is to raise about R $ 1 billion.

“It is not enough to survive. We are working to try to live much better when the crisis is over. That is why we launched the capitalization project”, says Leonel, who adds that she does not know the volume of resources needed for this project. With capital, the company intends, for example, to buy daily rates at hotels at lower prices to resell when demand returns, guaranteeing higher margins.

The consultant André Castellini, from Bain & Company, estimates that, although tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the crisis, CVC can benefit in the future by being strong in the domestic market, a segment that should suffer less or even become stronger with the weakness expected for the international market. Another factor that can help the company’s recovery is the resilience shown by tourism in the past crisis, he says. “CVC is going to have a lot of difficulties this year, but it is an asset with the potential to grow, with a lower fixed cost than airlines.”

