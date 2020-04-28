During the last weeks the Buenosairean Ecoparque began to coordinate with the health and safety authorities of Argentina and Brazil a update of the Mara elephant referral plan that complies with current regulations and the security mechanisms in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The exact transfer date is not defined yet, but their roles are in order and we are working in coordination with the Brazilian Elephant Sanctuary Association, with whom we decided, that beyond the extraordinary situation, we must move forward with the planning of its transfer, for the good of the animal“He assured Eduardo Macchiavelli, Secretary of Environment of the City.

For the moment, continue working so that Mara can travel the more than 2,700 kilometers that separate it from the Brazilian Elephant Sanctuary, located in Mato Grosso.

To this end, they defined a series of health protocols to work with veterinarians, caregivers and especially the rest of the population. “All possible measures were taken to avoid infections such as chinstraps, eye protection, gloves, various solutions aimed at constantly disinfecting frequently used surfaces and clothing every time you get off the vehicles, ”reported the City agency.

Although Mara will remain in her transfer box throughout the journey, she will be accompanied and monitored by a team of professionals throughout the trip.

On the other hand, there is no evidence that Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), a species to which Mara belongs, are susceptible to the virus in question. In addition, when contacting her when feeding and providing the necessary care, those who carry out this exchange will be duly protected.

Mara is the only Asian elephant in the Buenos Aires Ecopark and shares her enclosure with two African elephants. It is between 50 and 54 years old (the life expectancy in captivity for this species is 75 years) and arrived at the old Buenos Aires zoo on October 16, 1995 as a result of a judicial seizure due to the bankruptcy of the Circus of Rhodes.

The derivation of the Mara to the Brazilian Elephant Sanctuary, led by the Global Sanctuary for Elephant, It was announced in December 2019 and in mid-February it had begun the final stretch after having completed the administrative and judicial stage, the elephant began at the end of that month the quarantine required by the health authorities of both countries to enter the reserve located in the Mato Grosso.

So he Macchiavelli He had said that Mara’s relocation plans were designed for the last days of March. In addition, the official anticipated that although the trip “will not be without its setbacks,” he fully trusts “the work of our vets and caregivers which will be strengthened by the enormous experience of Scott Blais ”, executive director of the sanctuary to which the elephant will be derived.

The experienced man arrived in Buenos Aires in mid-March, once the quarantine had begun to control the process and when there was no world panorama that put the brakes on the transfer.

Asked how Mara’s last stage at the Ecopark was and the start of the preparations for the move, Blais assured Infobae that “he is doing very well to go to the next step, which is the transfer to the sanctuary of Brazil. It is a great stage because we have a lot of support from the Ecoparque team, everyone is being very affectionate with it and they are accompanying it in this process ”.

The main objective of her visit was to help her explore the transport container and get her to get in on her own, what happened on Saturday, February 29, hours after Blais returned to Brazil.