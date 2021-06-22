With new champion and situation in the light division, Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out return

Khabib Nurmagomedov | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

The new reality in the lightweight division of UFC seems not to change Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to come out of retirement. Outside the MMA Since October last year, the Russian once again reinforced his desire to stay away from sport.

In conversation with the press of your country, “The Eagle”, He was adamant about a possible return to the Octagon.

“I have no desire to return and I do not think that one day I will”, declared Khabib.

Undefeated in its passage in the MMA, with 29 victories, Khabib announced his retirement after submitting to Justin gaethje at UFC 254. In the fight, in addition to submitting the American, he unified the division’s lightweight belt, retaking the status of absolute champion.

After the announcement, Khabib He explained that the decision was due to the death of his father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July of last year from complications of COVID-19. According Khabib, keep competing is pointless without your main technician, mentor and motivator.

With Khabib withdrawn and without changing his mind after attempts to Dana White, the organization decided to schedule the match to define the new champion. Where Charles Oliveira Y Michael chandler clashed in UFC 262, the Brazilian knocked out the former champion of Bellator MMA in the first seconds of the second round.

