After the success of the television series, the studio is already preparing to present a new installment of the popular slasher saga again starring Ghostface and because the plot of the new movie has been handled under total secrecy, a new fan trailer for ‘Scream 5’ has already emerged to calm the anxieties of fans of this franchise.

The last feature film directed by Wes Craven was ‘Scream 4’, reason why it was thought that after his death a new installment would no longer be made, however, perhaps to honor his legacy and since it is one of the most popular sagas, Spyglass Entertainment, who now has the rights to the film, has decided to produce a new sequel.

The new movie will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Directors of ‘Ready or Not’, so they have experience in the genre of horror and slasher, likewise it has been said that Neve Campbell is already in talks with the studio to re-embody Sidney Prescott, while David Arquette has already confirmed that he will return to the saga as the sheriff, Dewey Riley.

According to reports, the script for the movie is already written, so his recordings could start once the coronavirus pandemic allows it, but because there is still some time left before we can see a trailer for the movie, YouTube user stryder HD created a new trailer that reveals the new assassin of Woodsboro.

As we can observe, At the end of this breakthrough, Dewey Ridley threatens to wield a knife, so it is not ruled out that he is the face that is under the mask of Ghostface, likewise we can once again see Sydney Prescott, who has been the protagonist of the film for four occasions and who will surely return in this fifth part.

At present it has been revealed that the film will follow the same line as its previous installments and it will present a group of policemen investigating a series of murders committed in Woodsboro, however, it will probably be a while before we have any new news, but for now we already have the ‘Scream 5’ fan trailer.