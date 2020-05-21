The ability of music to make us remember and travel is a great opportunity for the mind. Experiencing the pleasure of jumping geographical boundaries and letting yourself be carried away by melodic temptations is, now that we hope that the confinement will soon end, a good opportunity to revive the language of the avant-garde of the 20th century. The music of Heitor Villa-Lobos refers us to Rio de Janeirothe of Anton Webern to Viennathe of Amadeo Roldán to Havana and of Krzysztof Penderecki to Krakow, because the music, as I said Alex Ross in the prologue to The Eternal Noise, it acts on listeners through sound physics, stirring the air and awakening strange sensations.

At convulsed 20th century, the compositions were closely linked to historical events. In a dismembered world, many composers went back to the roots of their ancestors to understand themselves, and investigated the folk roots of pre-urban life. Others wrote in line with the tragedy and threatened by totalitarianism. Shostakovich composed Leningrad (dedicated to what is today St. Petersburg) while the Germans riddled the city. Schoenberg He invents twelve-tone music in the effervescent and creative Vienna of the turn of the century, almost parallel to the outbreak of the artistic movement of the Sezession, and, somehow, anticipating the vigorous anti-Semitism. Own Stravinski, greatest genius of music in the twentieth century, also drank in his youth from Russian rural dances, which also served him to Spring consecration, the story of a damsel condemned to dance to death in ancient pagan Russia, for which she used memories of her childhood in Ustiluh.

It is always a good time to travel through melodies, either to recognizable places or to more abstract ones. We therefore invite you to sit on the sofa, adjust the volume and escape.

Prague, bohemian tunes

Musicians on the Charles Bridge in Prague. ROBERT MABIC ALAMY

To get started, Prague, capital of the Checha Republic where we fly through the six symphonic poems of Bedrich Smetana collected in Má vlast (My homeland, from the late 19th century), in which he transcribed with music a journey through the Vltava to describe its beauty and to adjective an entire country. The first stop is called the same as the Vysehrad Castle, on the banks of the river. Sound qualities (such as the evocation of Kafka) accompany any route through the city, from the Charles Bridge to the Grand Café Orient (the only cubist cafeteria in the world), located on the first floor of the Casa de la Madona Negra, by the architect Josef Gočár.

Barcelona, ​​the inspiration of Frederic Mompou

Mompou’s pieces invite to a walk from the Parallel that saw him born to his house in Eixample

Frederic Mompou was so tied to Barcelona (he was born in the calle de Fontrodona, 2; but he lived and died at number 108 of the Paseo de Gracia, where his foundation is today), who from his long stays in Paris imagined even the suburbs of the Catalan city. He dedicated four early pieces to them. Enough Platja’s record (markedly impressionistic, and reminiscent of Satie’s Gymnopédies) and Barri de platja, from 1914, to feel the melancholy and the sand. Mompou was inspired by verses from the spiritual song of Saint John of the Cross (the calm night / even the rising of the dawn, / the quiet music, / the sonorous solitude …) to explain his musical and ethical philosophy: the most discreet life, the least composed music (“I do not compose, I decompose ”, he said). Some chords of great sensitivity that invite us to a delicate and metaphysical walk, from the Parallel that saw him born to his house in Eixample, to continue to the Barcelona Music Museum, on the Auditorium (from Rafael Moneo), where you can appreciate the maestro’s piano, whose work Música callada is considered one of the pinnacles of the 20th century within the Spanish repertoire.

London, harmonies of deep England

Although she remained faithful to the sea of ​​her beloved Aldeburgh (in Suffolk County) and as a child did not hide his weakness for the “perverse” influences of Stravinski or Alban Berg (frowned upon in England in the 1920s), Benjamin Britten, the most relevant British composer of the 20th century, had a great connection with London. He trained at the Royal College of Music and, in 1945, premiered the opera that would change his life at Sadler’s Wells Theater: Peter Grimes (based on the life of a sadistic fisherman). There he also met the tenor Peter Pears. The love story between the two deserves the film that honors her: The Hidden Heart, from 2001. With him (with them) we can travel to the Deep england through the sublime cycle of English folk songs, with Britten at the piano and sung by Pears. Or, better yet, to the City of London with its musicalization of the sacred sonnets of John Donne, the great English metaphysical poet (1572-1631) and dean of the cathedral of Sant Paul, in whose surroundings he has his statue. Britten wrote 14 operas, equaling Richard Strauss, and collaborated with W. H. Auden and with Wilfred Owen, the soldier poet who provided him with his anti-war allegation War Requiem.

New York, the city that beats with Gershwin

The original score for George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. GABRIEL HACKETT .

From the dream of uniting symphonic music with jazz elements was born Rhapsody in Blue, orchestral work of George Gershwin written, he said, between the noise of a train bound for Boston. It is not easy to find another beginning with such a long and memorable clarinet song, that siren that wakes up the day in Manhattan and that gives us to the melody so that it places us in front of skyscrapers and takes us here and there between the traffic and the noise and the rush, to return, not without a certain sadness, to the calm of the sunset, when the lights and sounds of New York are fading. Gershwin was born in Brooklyn in 1898 and premiered this work at the Aeolian Hall one night in 1924. The great composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein he went on to say: “Rhapsody in Blue shook New York, then the entire country and finally the entire civilized world.” AND Woddy allen He chose it to start his exciting Manhattan while his voiceover said: “It was a city that beat to the chords of Gershwin’s melodies.”

Hungary and Romania: folk immersion

This is a journey to the origin, to the harmony of the cradle, when the inner and outer world coexist in compromise. Béla Bartók (1881-1945) wanted to recover, study, record with a phonograph and classify vernacular music, dances, rhythms and ancient sounds of Hungary, Romania, Serbia or of the Carpathian Mountains in Transylvania, hence the composer is one of the founders of ethnomusicology. He undertook long trips through remote villages in the company of the also Hungarian musician Zoltán Kodály. What a good idea. Now we travel with their Romanian dances to border regions far from civilization. “Our slim bodies cannot be hidden by clothing,” read the text of his Unholy Cantata (1930), a fable in which wild children end up becoming deer. “We have to drink to satiety, not from your silver cups, but from the fresh mountain springs.” And that is what we do when listening to his compositions, satiate ourselves with the landscape that folklore reveals to us: mountains, water, gypsy nuances, polkas and instruments of the Middle East to assume that we are facing a metaphor for the whole. According to Alex Ross: “The search for Bartók led him both forward and inward.” In a corner of the ancient city of Buddha —The western part of the current Budapest– the Béla Bartók Memorial House , his residence until his exile to New York, where he lived until his death.

Moscow, the rebellion of Gubaidúlina

“There is no greater occupation than that of rebuilding spiritual integrity through composition,” he maintains. Sofiya Gubaidúlina, one of the most applauded composers today. He was born in 1931 in Tatarstan, roots that have marked his work. He studied composition in Kazan, but moved to Moscow. At the conservatory founded by the Rubinsteins in 1886, on Bol’shaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa Street, near the Kremlin and the Red Square, was branded as irresponsible for its countercurrent tunings. Shostakovich, who was her teacher, encouraged her to continue down the wrong path and forge an unbeatable and free career. Of his years in Moscow is Offertorium (1980), with which he delved into the “spiritual renewal” of music, indebted to Bach and Webern, in which rites, reality, Russian folklore and history are transfigured.

Live flamenco at the San Nicolás viewpoint, in Granada. ALAMY

Granada, the dream of Manuel de Falla

Too Manuel de Falla he felt the need to search for the real in folklore. Encouraged by Felipe Pedrell first, and by Lorca then he dug into the Flemish and in the flamenco singing. He liked it so much Pomegranate that, from his native Cádiz, he dreamed it in advance and thus he was able to live what was invented. Without knowing it, he set up his first opera there: The short life (1913). He asked his friend for advice Antonio Arango, who had visited The Alhambra, who replied by letter: “The Albaicín It is an extreme neighborhood of the city, which is on a hill … The source where you say the water is good is that of Avellano; but this I don’t think it will be sold to the street […]. The one that is proclaimed is water from the Alhambra reservoirs! ”.

After releasing major works and befriending composers in Paris Debussy and Dukas, in 1920 he settled at last in the Andalusian city, where today is the Manuel de Falla House Museum, in a carmen in Antequeruela Alta, where he met so many times with his friend Lorca, who saw in him what he was so much after: the union of cultured and popular music. Listening to their Nights in the gardens of Spain (starting from En Generalife) we evoke a mysterious and nocturnal Granada, of streets that challenge geometry and that Alhambra that the composer had so close, the charm of a town in a city, the charm, the patios, the gardens. The first work he composed here was the Homage pour le tombeau by Claude Debussy. It is not surprising. The intense years in the French capital marked him. For something he said: “I feel in Granada as in the center of the world, as if it were a small Paris.”

Paris, the Boulanger sisters

One of the most influential names of the 20th century on the Parisian music circuit was Nadia Boulanger. According to the poet and essayist Paul Valéry, “Music personified”. Composer and teacher of so many (Stravinski —His weakness—, Aaron Copland, Philip Glass…), his Rue Ballu apartment is as decisive as the Salle Cortot concert hall (jewel of Auguste Perret), the church of the Holy Trinity (where Messiaen served as organist every Sunday from 1931 until his death in 1992!) Or the Maison Claude Debussy, in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Her sister Lili was also a composer. Early ill, she passed away at 24, but had time to create a repertoire between depression and religiosity. Although his Nocturne or Cortège enjoy prestige, D’un matine de printemps It condenses its contrapuntal virtues and shows us a spring morning that opens with impetus to its IX Arrondissement, where the Place Lili-Boulanger keeps it alive.

The Cafe Museum in Vienna, designed by Adolf Loos. ALAMY

Vienna, to the capital of music with Berg

And to finish, Vienna, the historical capital of music, and Alban Berg, one of the best Schoenberg students (together with Webern, the three formed the so-called Second Vienna School). Although he succeeded in Berlin (with his opera Wozzeck, based on the unfinished drama by Büchner), always lived in the Austrian city. Through his emotional Lyrical Suite for a string quartet, a piece in which, according to Ross, Viennese lyricism is refined “until it becomes something like a dangerous narcotic”, atonal and at the same time romantic, we visited the least ornamental Vienna, the one that colleagues like the poet dreamed of Peter Altenberg or the architect Adolf Loos, who designed his favorite refuge in 1899: the Cafe Museum, located between the pavilion of the Olbrich Secession, the Opera and the Musikverein, and where they still serve delicious schnitzels; Expressionist in appearance, they deserve their role in the Viennese Trinity.

Use Lahoz is the author of the novel ‘Jauja’ (Destiny).

