with movable walls and furniture to accommodate hybrid work

Among the hybrid, remote, partial telework or total return to the office models, Dropbox opted for what it called Virtual First: employees will mainly work from home and can only go to the offices when there are meetings.

Since that time, the company announced that would change their offices and did not rule out opening new workplaces (or Studios, as you call them) in new locations if there were a sufficient number of employees.

How are the new Studios

Six months after that decision, Dropbox has shown what these new work environments are like, designed for physical teamwork and for employees to have a personal connection with other colleagues.

Something that, as the company recognizes, not only cannot it be replicated virtually, but it has been missed for the last year and a half.

Dropbox ensures that with these Studios they want to redesign how offices are used and how employees can collaborate, with each other and with clients or suppliers, when doing their work.

In these new offices the spaces have been reorganized also thinking that they are also more flexible from now on, in case working conditions continue to change.

The conference rooms are now bigger. The training rooms have flexible wall systems and movable furniture. New spaces have also been designed, such as cafeterias, in which to allow meetings not only for work.

In addition, it ensures that this redesign has also taken into account the more informal encounters between people. “Since we see each other less in person, these moments should be special,” said Alastair Simpson, vice president of design.

These new Studios are now open in places where Dropbox had offices (like San Francisco and Austin, for example). The company insists that more will be added as its employees change residence and have “an increasingly distributed workforce.”

New job guide

Dorpbox has also updated its employee guide for working remotely.

In addition, the company has made it public so that other companies can also use this help if you want to also adopt this Virtual First approach.

Dropbox ensures that it has updated these good practices with the experience gathered in these months, including practical and virtual exercises With which to improve remote work, such as prioritizing tasks and improving communication to establish better limits to take care of one’s own well-being and that of teammates.