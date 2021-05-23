With more vaccines, covid-19 tests lag in the US

With more vaccines, COVID-19 testing in the US lags

Miami World – AP

New and more relaxed recommendations from health authorities in the United States on the use of masks have practically overshadowed another major shift in government guidance: Fully vaccinated people will no longer need to be tested for coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who do not have symptoms do not need to be tested for the virus, even if they were exposed to someone infected.

The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year where testing was the main weapon against the coronavirus. Vaccines are now critical to combat and have dramatically reduced hospitalizations and deaths.

Almost half of Americans have received at least one injection and 40% are fully vaccinated.

“At this point, we really should ask ourselves whether the benefits of testing outweigh the costs, which are a lot of interruptions, a lot of confusion, and very little clinical or public health benefits,” said Dr. David Paltiel of the Yale School of Public Health, who championed widespread testing at universities last year.

Although vaccinated people can still contract the virus, they face a low risk of becoming seriously ill. Many experts believe that now testing positive for COVID-19 will cause unnecessary worries and interruptions at work, home and school, as well as quarantines and closures.

Other health specialists say the CDC’s abrupt changes to face masks and testing have sent the message that COVID-19 is no longer a major threat, although the country is now reporting some 30,000 cases a day.

By what the CDC says, ordinary people think the coronavirus is over, said Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard University, who supports rapid and widespread testing.

Given that more than 60% of Americans are not fully vaccinated, Mina still considers it important to detect asymptomatic patients who can particularly infect front-line workers.