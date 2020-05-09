Essential to the continuity of fuel supply in the country, workers at Petrobras platforms and refineries are at the forefront of exposure to the coronavirus. More than 800 tankers owned by the company and outsourced have already been contaminated, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which in its calculation used information passed on by the oil company itself. There are still 1,642 cases being investigated.

Contamination cases on Petrobras platforms and environments are analyzed by the Public Labor Ministry (MPT). “We have some investigations underway in relation to the chartered companies (companies contracted by the state company to operate the platforms) so that they apply the same procedures adopted by the state company. If we fail, in an eventual lawsuit, Petrobras must also be held responsible , because she is the concessionaire (for the field) “, says the national coordinator of the Port and Waterway Work of MPT, Flávia Bauler.

The agglomeration and confinement of work on oil platforms facilitates the spread of Covid-19, experts say. The MPT and the workers’ unions question the effectiveness and deadlines of the initiatives taken by the company to deal with the problem. Petrobras says it has been taking a series of preventive measures.

The director of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), Deyvid Bacelar, says that “Petrobras System workers do not feel safe, from the time they have to take transportation to work at the operational units to guarantee essential services to the population”. Most of the contamination occurs in Rio de Janeiro, in the Campos Basin. There are 620 confirmed cases in the state, according to the MPT.

Part of the explanation for the progress of the disease at Petrobras is in the nature of the oil exploration and production activity, says Yuri Lima, a production engineer and researcher at the Laboratory of the Future (LabFuturo) at Coppe / UFRJ. According to him, the activity on the maritime platforms is naturally conducive to the proliferation of the coronavirus, because in them the workers are confined in closed spaces of hospitality, which are the daily living places of the entire crew.

“Petrobras took a long time to act and some basic measures are still not being taken, such as tests at all operational units. The union has been alerting the company since January by means of a letter and the opinion of our occupational physician”, says Tezeu Bezerra, general coordinator of the North Fluminense Oil Workers Union (Sindipetro-NF), representative of employees in the Campos Basin.

Containment measures

To try to face the pandemic, Petrobras managers began to adopt prevention initiatives in mid-March. The main one was the measurement of temperature and anamnesis, carried out by a company health team, from whom it embarked for the maritime units. Then he changed the routine on the boats. The work schedule went from 14 to 21 consecutive days. The contingent shipped was reduced by half. Restrictions were made on the use of living spaces.

But until then, there was no guarantee that oil tankers would no longer arrive contaminated for containment. Only on the 20th, the company started to analyze the crew more carefully before releasing it for boarding. At this time, however, 236 own and outsourced employees were already infected and there was a suspicion that more than a thousand were also with the disease, according to MME.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

