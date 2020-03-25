In the United States, the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus has increased exponentially, although it has managed to contain the death toll, it is in third place worldwide with more confirmed cases.

With more than 61 thousand cases so far, United States could become the next Covid-19 epicenter, according to statistics made by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the advances announced by President Donald Trump, but especially the efforts of doctors and scientists in the nation, the disease will continue to advance, Margaret Harris told CNN on Wednesday.

The representative of the organization also assured that despite the growth in the number of infections it is possible to stop the number of deaths in the country and “Reverse the trajectory”.

In the interview, he assured that the formula to achieve good progress is to test all people who could have the disease, in this way will prevent spread.

In the United States, the number of cases has also increased exponentially, although it has been possible to contain the number of deaths, despite being the third worldwide with more confirmed cases, the number of deaths would place it in fifth place, after Italy, Spain, China and Iran.

The North American country faced the first case of contagion on January 21st.

The health crisis threatens to become political because, despite calls from international organizations such as the UN, the United States accused China on Wednesday for allegedly hiding information about the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19.

This in the context of a meeting carried out among the members of the G7 and with global numbers of patients amounting to 445,000 cases of contagion and 20,000 deaths. (Ntx.)