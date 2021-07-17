With more than 4 thousand active cases, Sinaloa returns to red light

SINALOA

With more than 500 infections daily in the last days, Sinaloa returns to the red epidemiological traffic light, starting Monday, July 19 and at least until August 1, the health authorities reported.

The Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Efrén Encinas Torres, said that in the next few days they will announce what the new sanitary measures, but for now, he asked the population to abide by the basic recommendations, such as recurrent hand washing.

He assured that complications have been minor, despite the increase in cases, because 56 percent of the population is already vaccinated, which represents more than 1.7 million doses.

However, the relaxation of citizens has been great, which has generated a high rate of infections, prompting a return to the color red, the official said.

The authorities reported on Friday, July 16, four thousand 58 active cases of Covid-19 had been reached, and in the last 24 hours 675 people were infected, and 20 patients died.

The municipality with the most cases is Culiacán, where there are 2,063 active patients, followed by Mazatlán with 517, Ahome with 429, Navolato with 200, Rosario with 166, Elota with 155, Escuinapa with 141 and Guasave with 119.

The other ten municipalities in the state have less than a hundred cases, but all have active patients, and more than 700 suspected cases, with 40 percent of Covid beds occupied.

So far in the pandemic, there have been 49 thousand 73 cases, and 6 thousand 606 deaths in Sinaloa.

* brc