Russia announced Monday that all its economic activities will resume tomorrow, right in the midst of an acceleration in the rate of coronavirus infections that led it to become the fourth country with the most confirmed cases, above Italy and only below the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom, all of which, and each in their own way, were also advancing on the path of easing quarantine.

“Starting tomorrow, the single period of non-working days ends for the entire country and for all sectors of the economy,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned that the return to work will be done “under strict observation of all sanitary conditions and requirements ”, and that massive acts will continue to be prohibited.

The decision was made the same day that Russia first overtook Italy in a number of confirmed cases, with more than 221,000, and after accelerating and doubling its rate of infections in the last 10 days, which local analysts attributed to the drastic increase in the number of tests carried out.

However, that number remained very low relative to its population of 145 million people, as was the virus’s fatality rate, with just over 2,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the other European countries hardest hit by the pandemic continued to advance today, each in their own way, on the path of easing restrictions imposed two months or more ago.

In Spain – second in number of cases and fifth in deaths worldwide -, which registered the lowest daily death rate in almost two months, the outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants, a key part of social life and reopened today economic situation in the context of the “asymmetric” lack of confidence launched in recent weeks.

In the United Kingdom -third in infections and second in deaths-, the government disclosed details of the plan to make the quarantine more flexible as of this Wednesday, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday in its general outlines and that will be applied mainly in England, because it was rejected by the authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Italy – fifth in confirmed cases and third in deaths – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte yielded to the request for autonomy of the governors of the 19 regions and empowered them to give their own ways and rhythms after the quarantine, but also committed them to take over the monitoring of the pandemic situation in their jurisdictions.

In France – sixth in infections and fourth in deaths -, the images of crowded trains and platforms and without the possibility of maintaining social distance in Paris today characterized the first day of the gradual reopening of activities and the government warned that although it continued to reduce the number of new cases and hospitalizations, the pandemic “is still active in the country.”

On the other hand, in the United States, which was still at the top with a third of infections and close to a third of deaths worldwide, the state of New York – the national center of the pandemic – announced that it will reopen three regions on Friday of experimentally, while Florida had to back down with the authorization of beaches and parks for not complying with social distancing.

Those contrasting decisions took place amid the sustained pulse between the White House and numerous governors for the reopening of the economy.

In this context, President Donald Trump ordered that all White House staff wear a mask except him and Vice President Mike Pence, despite the fact that in recent days an assistant to the president, an adviser to his daughter Ivanka and the vice spokeswoman.

At the same time, the tension between the United States and China escalated again with the accusation of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to the Asian country of an alleged attempt to hack reports on the development of a vaccine and a possible treatment for the coronavirus, soon after. that Beijing threatened to retaliate against Washington for restricting the visas of Chinese journalists.

Also in Brazil – eighth in number of cases and sixth in deaths – the confrontation between the central government and regional administrations continued about the relevance of reopening the economy or maintaining restrictions.

In Rio de Janeiro, the second state most hit by the pandemic, two suburban municipalities -Niteroi and San Gonzalo- of the city of Rio de Janeiro today began a total confinement for five days and already added 20 districts from Rio de Janeiro with a similar measure.

Chile, which surpassed the barrier of 30,000 infections, extended the quarantine for several more weeks in several districts of the metropolitan area of ​​Santiago and the northern region of Antofagasta, while Bolivia announced a relaxation of the restrictions that will only be met by Cochabamba, while the other eight departments said they will maintain strict isolation.

