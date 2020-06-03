RIO – On the first day of the relaxation of isolation rules in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, with sun and heat that according to the city hall reached 27 ° C,at beaches got fuller than in the past few weeks, but apparently there has been no significant change in the number of people on the streets. O Estadão found occasional cases of disrespect for the rules still in force for isolation, which began in March and is about to complete three months.

At this stage, the first of six of the city plan to return to routine, it is allowed to go into the sea to swim, surf or practice another individual sports activity. But no one can remain in the water without exercising. Physical activities are also permitted on boardwalks, but staying on the sand is prohibited. In the morning, the report found an increase in the movement on the beaches of the south zone and even caught, in Leme and Arpoador, groups of young people playing altinho (game of exchanging passes with soccer ball), which is still prohibited.

Groups of surfers also did not respect the minimum distance between them, during the activity at sea. In Arpoador (south zone), military police acted to disperse those standing in the sand.

Trade also began to reopen on Tuesday. For now, only vehicle agencies and furniture and decoration stores are allowed to reopen, with restrictions (car fairs, for example, are prohibited).

The businessman Paulo Cesar de Oliveira, 64, owner of a vehicle agency on Estrada Intendente Magalhães, a traditional point of this type of trade in the west of Rio, celebrated the return.

“I didn’t sell any cars, but I had some promises. As sales are almost always financed, they depend on a bureaucracy, and nobody closes a deal in a single day. But we started to resume the routine,” said the dealer, who has five employees, all away since March. “One went back to work today, another starts tomorrow, and so on”.

Oliveira kept the store completely closed for about a month, and then opened it, on one day or another.

“I came to take some pictures of the cars, opened a door, got to do one or the other business. It saved me, guaranteed the livelihood of my family. But very different from the usual movement. This one still doesn’t know when he’ll be back. , if it will come back “, he evaluated.

In the traffic, in the morning passengers circulated standing and crowded on BRT Transoeste buses, for example, a common situation throughout the period of isolation. The Supervia trains registered a movement 59.2% less than usual – on Monday, the movement had been 60.9% less, which indicates a small difference.

This first flexibilization phase should extend for at least fifteen days, subject to daily assessment by the city. The second phase foresees the reopening of shopping malls, operating from 12 noon to 8 pm, parking restricted to one third of the capacity and spacing of at least two meters between customers.

