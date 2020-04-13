Fans of model Dua Lipa showed her past. They leaked a never-before-seen photo of the singer and everyone was shocked. Is it really her?

April 13, 2020

Dua Lipa She is a British singer and model, who started her musical career at age 15, covering songs by other artists on YouTube.

Currently, he is 24 years old and has several hits, such as ‘Physical’ and ‘Don’t start now’.

But it was not always so ‘stylish, blonde and perfect’, according to the definition of haters on social networks.

In the last hours, they leaked a photo of Dua Lipa three years ago. It doesn’t look like it!

Not only did you notice that she was much more ‘girl’, but that she had dark hair, more cheek and even, we would say, less thickness on her lips. Did the surgeries knock on Dua Lipa’s door and she didn’t refuse?

.