With mini shorts, Andrea Legarreta squanders on Cynthia Rodríguez | Instagram

With a small white short, the beautiful Andrea Legarreta captured the attention on Instagram. The wife of Erik Rubin showed that age is only a number when there is a lot of beauty and I unseat the beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez with all her youth.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez she wore on social networks with a small white shorts and a comfortable orange shirt, all this to promote some sponges from the bathtub. However, the publicity took second place before the beauty of Galilea Montijo’s companion. The host of the Hoy program was smiling and flirtatious when posing for the camera and looked really radiant, as many twenty-somethings would wish at 49 years of age.

The also actress has maintained a fresh image, something that is in the public’s taste, as is the case of Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, former Academician Cynthia Rodríguez. Rodríguez has managed to establish herself as a famous television host thanks to her entry into the morning star of TV Azteca, Venga La Alegría.

Rodríguez usually appears in the program with fresh outfits that make her look radiant and show off her waist and beautiful legs; however, and about her, Andrea Legarreta it continues to be the spoiled of the Mexican public.

Legarreta is admired for her work, career and beauty, but above all for her intelligence and her way of connecting with her audience.

Definitely, appearance is very important for Andy, that is why he highlights striking parts of his anatomy, such as his legs, which steal millions of sighs on television.

The one who shares the screen with Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother is Galilea Montijo, but even with her curvy figure, on many occasions, she is ousted by Legarreta.

At first it was said that both felt conflict when sharing screen, but over the years they have proven to be good companions and friends.

Alex Kaffie assures that the relationship between these beautiful women who even have a pact of “don’t knock me down, I don’t knock you down” is not so cordial, which consists of not affecting each other and joining forces when they have common goals.