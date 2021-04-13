With mini shorts, Andrea Legarreta displaces Galilea Montijo | Instagram

After a well-deserved vacation, the beautiful Andrea Legarreta has returned to the Today Program And what better way to do it than in mini shorts to unseat his beautiful partner Galilea Montijo.

The beautiful Andrea apparently wanted to show off her tan after taking a walk with her family and taking a break from Hoy and she came back better than ever.

Andy chose for his return a one-piece black suit with a mini short that allowed him to show off his shapely legs, which finished the beauty Galilea Montijo.

It may interest you: She tells the truth, Frida Sofía does not lie, says Mhoni Vidente

The comadres wore legs, but the wife of Erik Rubin He did it with a very youthful style unlike Montijo who did it with a more serious outfit. As if that were not enough, the beautiful Andrea today also wore her beautiful legs on the television program.

For another morning broadcast, the actress also used quite short denim shorts, which she dared to model on her back for the camera and share it on her social networks.

The television presenter accompanied the garment with a denim blouse with a pair of wings embroidered in sparkling sequins.

It may interest you: Alejandra Guzmán went with everything against Enrique, they say

Along with the photograph shared 17 hours ago and with more than 35 thousand reactions, he wrote a very profound message in which he spoke about the scars of the past that end up turning into wings.

Raúl Araiza’s partner recently alerted her followers to rumors of a possible departure from the Hoy Program, this after sharing some images in another forum and ensuring she was working. However, this was a warning lack since it was only a fleeting trip to Colombia for a collaboration, very shortly after he was seen again in Today and it would disappear again.

The rumors returned with the absence of Legarreta; However, Alex Kaffie indicated that the host of the Hoy Program would be enjoying a family vacation.

The one who was a surprise to appear in the Hoy Program was Tania Rincón. The former host of Venga La Alegría came to the competition to cover Andrea Legarreta, but I do not know presented as such, so speculation began.

It is said that the public was delighted with Rincón and after the return of the most senior host in the program, they will ask that Tania also stay in the morning.

But Hoy is full of surprises and who also joins the broadcast is Michelle Vieth. It was speculated if a driver would appear upon the arrival of the actress from My Little Naughty Girl; but it was clarified that the famous one joins the program only as a star participant in the new dance contest that will take place in Hoy.

It was also commented that Raúl Araiza would not be very happy with this new section of the Hoy Program since he dislikes dancing, however, Alex Kaffie assures him that he had no choice but to do it.

It may interest you: A banquet of charms, Daniella Chávez has breakfast by the pool

What he also assures that Legarreta’s partner had no choice was to join the cast of La Desalmada, because according to the entertainment journalist, it was something he did not want to do and that he would even have annoyed with his producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria for not having done anything to prevent it.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

After that, it was said that Araiza would leave Hoy since she would have an important role in the story starring Livia Brito, a situation that she denied, to later reveal that Thursday and Friday she would be absent to comply with the recordings of the new Televisa telenovela .