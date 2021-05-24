With Microsoft Edge you can now solve equations directly

05/24/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

There are many tools for academic purposes but undoubtedly one of the most requested is one that solves all kinds of equations directly and easily. A great complement especially for those who study more science-oriented careers. Wolfram Alpha is one of the many that exist on the web. Google also offers the ability to solve equations using Lens. And Microsoft has its’Mathematical Solver‘which can be downloaded through the app stores. However, the latter has been integrated in the latest beta for Microsoft Edge, giving the browser the ability to solve mathematical equations with a single click.

Version 91 of Microsoft Edge offers a new series of features for users of this browser, and one of them is the ‘Mathematical Solver’. Finally integrating into Edge, we can now solve a large number of equations easily and directly. To test this tool now, you will need to have the latest beta version, which can be downloaded and have Microsoft Edge stable independently. Once downloaded, when we see any equation in a PDF document, web page and others, we can solve it by clicking on the tab with the three points and accessing the ‘Mathematical Solver’. Behind this, via screenshot, or by handwriting we can solve any equation.

This tool also allows us to know all the steps to reach the final result, something quite useful especially to deepen learning. You can find more information through the dedicated post on the official Microsoft website.