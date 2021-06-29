With micro shorts Jennifer Lopez celebrates the LGBT + community | .

Singer, actress, businesswoman and social media celebrity Jennifer Lopez He supported the LGBT + community on Instagram through a flirty photo and representing them with the characteristic flag of the same while showing a little their charms.

Jennifer Lopez is proud to support the LGBT + community And this is not why it is considered to be part of it, but for the simple fact that it is important to support everyone, especially those who have struggled with the need to be recognized for years and who over the years have achieved Big steps.

A few days ago the LGBT + march was held in several places, some important Internet personalities began to make their preferences public and others more as in the case of JLo They decided to raise their voices and show their support and admiration.

It was through a photo that the interpreter of “On The Floor“Just 18 hours ago, she appears sitting on the sand, outlining a beautiful smile as we have seen on several occasions, apparently she had just bathed in the sea because her skin was still wet as well as her hair.

The ex-wife of Marc Anthony She is wearing quite short denim shorts, in addition to a kind of swimsuit that we immediately identify with could be part of her clothing line, since it is covered with shiny stones, as we have seen on some occasions that He usually uses objects with stones as his glasses.

Happy International Pride Day to all my JLovers who are part of the LGBTQIA + community! You are strength … You are love … You are strong … You are perfect, “wrote JLo.

To honor his followers and perhaps also acquaintances who are part of the community, he not only sent this short but shocking message to his millions of followers, but also in his photo where by the way a bit of his charms were visible, he They made an edition so that the representative flag of the community had in the whole image with a delicate outline that is immediately appreciated when you see the Photo.

Behind Jennifer Lopez, former partner of Álex Rodríguez, we can see a bit of the beach with the waves breaking and almost wetting the beautiful model and businesswoman again, achieving a nice effect with the edition thanks to the foam.

In less than a day of its publication, it already has more than one million 900 thousand red hearts in addition to 11.8 thousand comments, where they appreciate its publication.

In several of the comments that were shared in the image we see many hearts that form the flag with the colors of the rainbow, other netizens besides telling her that she looked beautiful also added emojis with the flag itself in the shape of a rainbow.

I love you too much “,” Happy pride day everyone “,” Love is love “, wrote some fans.

For a few days we have been seeing publications with the outfit she is wearing on the beach only that she had also worn a white shirt, apparently the singer and current girlfriend of Ben affleck is promoting a new single titled “Change the step“which is not yet released.

Apparently in some comments on the Internet about this new single by The Diva of the Bronxs will be a cover of the Colombian singer Andy Harlow released in 1972, but adapted to the rhythm of Jennifer Lopez, the same that possibly interprets with Raw Alejandro whom we already met for his songs and collaboration with Selena Gomez in “Baila Conmigo”.