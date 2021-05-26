With MGM, Amazon would finally get the success it’s looking for

(Bloomberg) – When Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy the MGM movie studio on Wednesday, the spotlight turned on what had been a largely overlooked contender in the streaming wars.

Because many of Amazon’s video customers get the service as a gift, as it is included in the Prime Fast Shipping membership, the company is often not viewed as a streaming giant alongside others such as Netflix Inc. and Walt. Disney Co.

However, in terms of subscribers, Amazon is the second largest streaming service in the world. Prime Video ranks behind Netflix, but well ahead of AT&T Inc.’s Disney + and HBO Max.

Amazon lets customers buy Prime Video without the shipping deal for $ 9 a month, putting it in the middle of the pack of streaming rivals in terms of price. (A full Prime membership costs $ 13 a month in the US or $ 119 a year.)

But despite its size, Amazon has only had a fraction of the successes of Netflix, which has attracted subscribers with hot shows like “Stranger Things” and “Bridgerton.”

The MGM deal could change that. The acquisition brings with it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 television shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” under the control of Amazon.

The idea is to mine that intellectual property to create new hits. Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said he will work with MGM to “reimagine and develop” the material; in other words, it will search for spinoff series, reruns, and sequels to franchises like “Tomb Raider” and “The Pink Panther.”

For now, Netflix is ​​still bigger than Amazon in its so-called demand share for original programming, a measure of how much viewers actually want to watch that programming, according to Parrot Analytics. If MGM had made “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Amazon, instead of Hulu, it would have been one of Amazon’s biggest hits, the firm estimates.

Read more

In the United States, eight of the 200 series with the highest demand since the beginning of 2020 belong to MGM, according to Parrot Analytics.

MGM’s James Bond franchise could ultimately be the biggest prize. But it may take some time for Prime Video to bear its first fruits.

The latest film in the series, “No Time to Die,” is still slated for theatrical release this year, and that is not expected to change with the Amazon deal.

Original Note: With MGM, Amazon’s Big Audience Finally Gets the Hits They Crave

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP