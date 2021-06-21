With megaphones and seismic alerts they warn about a drill in Edomex

STATE OF MEXICO.- With seismic alerts or megaphones, in the State of Mexico, the 2021 National Drill was carried out, which simulated an 8.1-degree earthquake with an epicenter in Papayo, Guerrero.

While in municipalities such as Ecatepec, the seismic alert system made up of 21 devices was activated at 11:30 am, in Texcoco more than two thousand people from 36 public and private buildings who participated in the drill were reported with megaphones in hand. national, because the state government speakers did not play.

While in Nezahualcóyotl, where 319 loudspeakers are concentrated, only 18 of them did not work, “that is, only 5 percent reported failures, a situation that will be reviewed so that the Municipal Alert System, the only one in his type in the State of Mexico ”, informed Mayor Juan Hugo de la Rosa García.

In Tlalnepantla 300 loudspeakers were activated that are located in the municipality and replicate the seismic alert.

The sound of the alert caught several people off guard who recalled that a drill was taking place.

We were here in the palace and we heard the alert, I did not remember that it was the drill and it did scare me a little, I was with my mother, but they already told me it was the drill and the scare passed, ”said Sayde Ortiz, a neighbor of Nezahualcóyotl.

Some others did not take the exercise of Civil Protection seriously.

Look at us as good Mexicans, they already knew it was a drill, you know some talking, chatting, but what do I say? We didn’t know, because if we get scared a little bit, my mother and I will leave as quickly as possible, ”said one person.

At other points, the population joined the simulation with the idea of ​​learning what to do in the event of a real one.

Yes, they do them constantly so that we are aware that tomorrow, one comes to pass and God forbid and we are already attentive to leave and with the belongings that we have to leave, they are giving us an example to follow to if later on you notice the earthquake, “said Guadalupe Santiago, a neighbor of Nezahualcóyotl.

