Promoted by the country duo and H2 Online, ‘Poker Sertanejo Solidário’ brought together stars, Phenomenon, Munhoz and Zé Neto, among others, and raised funds for Hospital do Câncer

The first edition of ‘Poker Sertanejo Solidário’, held on Thursday night (30) by Liga Online H2 Brasil and promoted by the duo Marcos and Belutti, was a real success. The tournament brought together more than 700 players, in addition to singers Munhoz (from the pair with Mariano) and Zé Neto (from the pair with Cristiano) including former player Ronaldo Fenômeno.

reproduction

Photo: Lance!

Big names in national poker also joined in this cause, such as the president of CBTH and COO of Grupo H2, Ueltom Lima; the SuperPoker Group CEO, Igor Trafane; the ambassador of the Online H2 Brazil League, Bruno Foster; Grupo H2’s Marketing Director, João Marcelo Dornellas; in addition to professionals of the sport of the mind like Thiago Decano, Bruno Kawauti, Milena Magrini, among other players from all over Brazil.

An excellent cause was at stake: the Barretos Cancer Hospital, in the interior of São Paulo, an international reference in oncology, which faces great difficulties in the midst of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Marcos and Belutti led the tournament on the UPoker platform, which had a lot of reviews, fun and solidarity. In all, the solidarity tournament delivered R $ 10,000 in prizes, which were offered by Liga Online H2 Brasil.

– These donations will make a big difference and I’m sure it will minimize the suffering of our friends in Barretos a little. I want to thank those who played and say that fun and donation go hand in hand when it comes to helping others – said Marcos, while playing and watching the live of his idols Chitãozinho and Xororó.

The great champion of the tournament was “Poker329847”, which earned R $ 2,100.00. “Kreibich10” took second place and took R $ 1,350.00. In third, “RodDragonm” received R $ 740.00. Altogether, Hospital de Barretos will receive R $ 14,400.00 in donations – total amount donated by each of the 720 players, who paid a solidarity subscription in the amount of R $ 20.00 to play the tournament.

– More important than my placement is to help those in need at that moment. I’m sure we will play other games soon, soon – finished Belutti, playing with his early elimination in the dispute.

And after ‘Sertanejo Solidário Poker’, the game doesn’t stop at H2 Online. Check out the tournament grid by clicking here and fight for prizes and glory.

See too:

Brazilian players who defended other teams