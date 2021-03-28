With many fans: this is how the Georgia team received Spain



More than 16,000 people attended the match.

Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Despite having lost in the last minutes against Spain, the georgia fans They lived an incredible journey for the times that we are living because of the pandemic. An approximate of 16,000 people They were able to attend the Boris Paichadze Stadium to see their country play against a world champion team.

The relevant entities decided that the 30% of the public that can host the aforementioned stadium was present for this match corresponding to the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, following social distancing measures and biosafety protocols.

Of 54,549 souls who in other times would have attended, almost 20,000 made it. It is a significant advance. Even Spanish fans were present to see their country.

When we say that we have a hobby in any corner of the world… WE DO NOT LIE! The Spanish internationals warm up 20 minutes before the start of the match.

Public transport and the subway extended their hours until 1:00 am as a result of the event. And the people who attended received circulation passes to be able to return home, since “free movement” is restricted in the country from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Since the previous match, Georgia He celebrated being able to count on part of his audience: “The atmosphere is building, slowly boiling. The fans make a big difference, it’s good that at least some of them are in the stadium for today’s game“.

Match day: Georgia vs Spain. The atmosphere is building; gently simmering. Fans make such a difference, it's great that at least some are able to be in the stadium for today's match!

Regarding the pandemic, public reports from Georgia indicate a total of 280,000 cases of COVID-19, of which 272,000 people have recovered, 97% of those infected. By 2019, the population in this country was 3.7 million people.

After overcoming a high peak that began in November and culminated in January, the average number of cases per day in the last week was 409 cases.

More fans in Europe

In other games of the European qualifiers we also saw the return of some fans to the stadiums. Armenia got a boost from its people to beat Iceland.

Finally, in the game between Israel and Scotland there was also an audience in the stands.