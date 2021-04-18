With mañanitas on stage? Luis Miguel turns 51 | Instagram

One of the most acclaimed figures in the artistic milieu of all time is undoubtedly the singer Luis Miguel with a career that still keeps him in the taste of a whole general public, April 19 is a date that does not go unnoticed, this Monday, April 19 is his birthday number 51 This is how he celebrated it!

Luis Miguel He has been considered one of the greatest stars in music for many years, his career has made him a legend that has enshrined him, preventing him from being forgotten despite the fact that he has stayed away from the spotlight.

Also, when his career was going through one of the strongest crises, the launch of his authorized biography on Netflix put him back at the top, after the success of his first season, the so-called “Sun of Mexico“stars in the second premiere of this plot that captures much of his life.

“They celebrate it with mañanitas”

Tributes and mañanitas traditions, added to their greatest successes, will be heard on April 19, the date on which the “star king” celebrates its 51st anniversary.

But it would be one of his past presentations that would undoubtedly be unforgettable for the “Puerto Rican” after his fans and admirers dedicated their mornings to him in the middle of the show, among other various displays of affection.

April 19 coincided with one of the concerts of Luis Miguel, the artist, who always seeks to please his audience, it was all those who attended the National Auditorium who at one point sang the “mañanitas” in unison to celebrate his anniversary number. 48 back then.

The emotion shook everyone and the “Sun” shone with greater force when feeling all the love of those present who idolized him in that special moment, without a doubt, there would be no better gift than all the love that his admirers could have given him making him feel what special it is for them.

In the midst of all the euphoria, Luis Miguel recalled in those moments “the vital 30 years of his life” that have passed mostly on stage, for which he thanked all his fans, those who were present and all who have accompanied to create love stories with their themes, he reiterated.

And even, given the perseverance of those who still waited for them at the end of their presentation, Luis Miguel was attentive to his audience by opening the door of his vehicle and thanking everyone for all their samples and extended his hand “I love you very much” , he said, click here to relive this moment from 3:20.

“Away from the spotlight”

Unfortunately, in recent years his loyal audience has not been able to enjoy a live presentation of “Luismi” again, something that would be influenced by strong reasons, the health crisis is one of them.

However, it is also known that over time “Micky” has faced more obstacles to be able to appear in front of the public, a condition seriously affects him and prevents Gallego Basteri from being the same as before, the star suffers from “Tinnitus”, the “Musician evil” they call it.

A symptom derived from an “injury to the nerve cells inside the ear”, explains a specialist, this produces various disorders that would even affect their quality of life and in most cases it is “permanent”.

Due to this condition, Luis Miguel would have problems listening to the microphones that he uses in his ears, he could not hear his voice well since supposing to hear a loud noise from others would prevent him from listening to him and his sound equipment, very sad news that It leads to question whether at some point he will be able to return to sing.

This is how he celebrated his 50th anniversary

The last years of Luis Miguel have passed more calmly for the artist, who has not even been captured in public by the paparazzi.

Currently, it is rumored that the interpreter of “La Media Vuelta” fears about the pandemic and has remained very sheltered without going abroad much, has focused on the seasons of the series in addition to having sought to undertake other businesses outside the music, they say.

His last anniversary was spent aboard a yacht that he owns, which he would put up for sale when he was going through an economic crisis and later with the series, he would have been able to recover, on that occasion he would have been accompanied by his brother and a very small number of people .

It should be remembered that he has always been characterized as a somewhat lonely person and it is his brother, Alejandro, one of the people with whom he mostly lives.

On this occasion, it may pass without having more news about him or his whereabouts, but he will surely witness the euphoria that fans will create on social networks remembering his successes combined with the controversy of the first chapters of his bioseries.