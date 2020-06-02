When Pier Paolo Pasolini directed Mamma Roma in 1962, Italian cinema was experiencing one of the best moments in its history. Michelangelo Antonioni ended his trilogy of solitude and incommunicability with O Eclipse. Valerio Zurlini prevailed in Venice (and won the Golden Lion) with the intimate diary of Dois Destinos, Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti prepared Eight and a Half and Leopard and the great international success, public and critical, was Divorce to the Italian , for which Marcello Mastroianni was nominated for an Oscar and Pietro Germi (with Ennio De Concini and Alfredo Gianetti) won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay, in addition to being nominated in the direction category. It was in this context that the story of the prostitute who hopes to start a new phase of life with her son emerged.

The bewilderment was great. With its peripheral characters, the vacant lots, the housing estates, the film was considered an anachronism, a late return to the exhausted strand of neo-realism. The redivinization of Anna Magnani, 11 years after Belissima, by Luchino Visconti, 17 after Rome, Open City, by Roberto Rossellini – and she had lost the war of the volcanoes to Ingrid Bergman -, was in the face of history. Only Pasolini, insolent, provocative, seemed certain of what he was doing in building his cinema of poetry, as opposed to the dominant one, of prose.

The 45th anniversary of the brutal murder of Pasolini on the beach of Ostia is on that November 2, 1975. What he feared most, what he saw on the horizon, became reality. Fascism was not defeated after the Second World War. He returned strongly to Italian life. The right advances generally. In addition to being a terrible reality, the coronavirus is also a metaphor, allowing a range of interpretations. Pasolini, for sure, would be thinking the world in this new moment. The roles of the State, of the individual.

Pasolini is not, has never been, unanimous, except in his recognition as a polemicist. It was unique in the Italian literary and cinematographic panorama. A Communist renegade by the party, it caused a scandal with The Gospel According to Saint Matthew and Theorem, and both films were awarded by the Catholic jury in Venice. He went to the sources of the myth in Oedipus Rei and Medeia. Critics say that Marx, Freud and Christ nurtured their training. In France, due to the multiple facets as a creator, he was compared to Jean Cocteau. Perhaps, and more appropriately, he should be compared to the immoralist André Gide, author of Corydon, Travel to Congo and The Return of the USSR. The renowned Michel Ciment observed that they had egotism in common, and that was what gave them freedom of movement and independence to challenge dogmas and rules, each in their own field.

After all this time, Pasolini remains a reference (and an enigma?). Each critic or viewer will have their favorite film by the author. In general, they are The Gospel and Theorem, with that Terence Stamp that arrives mysterious, angelic, to disrupt the bourgeois family. The biggest ones are Mamma Roma, the episode The Earth Seen from the Moon, by As Witches, all the part referring to San Francisco, the sublime Totò, by Gaviões e Passarinhos, and Medeia. Pasolini was not only seduced by myth in the archaic world. He sought the sacred in the profane contemporary world. There is nothing more magical than the beginning of Medeia. The centaur names things and animals for Jason and explains why everything is holy. If this is the beginning, the closure is the despair of diva Maria Callas, perpetrating her hideous crime, killing her children to punish her husband. Everything was holy. Human passion has broken the harmony of the world.

After Medeia, who in Brazil received an addition to the title – The Feiticeira do Amor, and in mythology she was linked to Hecate, the goddess of witchcraft and crossroads -, Pasolini moves away from the classical world and seeks the popular in the trilogy of life . Decameron, The Tales of Canterbury, The 1001 Nights. Death interrupts his work, and life itself, in Salò, or The 120 Days of Sodom. Health transposed to terminal fascism (but it was not). Sade, everyone knows, drank at Dante’s fountain, The Divine Comedy. Hell, according to Pasolini. In the castle of the fascists, a prisoner has a pierced eye. The other, they cut the tongue. From a young woman, they pluck the scalp. Just horror. Had Pasolini sensed that Salò would be his farewell? For this terrible, asphyxiating film ends peacefully. A guard dances the theme of Ennio Morricone. Invite another to dance with him. The first asks the name of the second’s girlfriend, and he answers. Daisy. They keep dancing.

Alienation? Perhaps that was what Pasolini was criticizing, but in life and work he was the man of the break, like Christ when he expelled the vendors from the temple. This idea of ​​a rupture is at the center of his cinema. Pasolini founds his own language. Scene realism does not apply to his films, even when they are brutal like Salò. Things, under your critical eye, can always get worse. Almost 60 years have passed from Mamma Roma. The world has certainly gotten worse, in the sense that it is less human, with no sense of the divine, no matter how much the leaders invoke God all the time. There are people who believe that Covid-19 is giving humanity a chance to rebuild itself, is it? Now thought, Mamma Roma is bigger than ever.

Mamma and Roma, two institutions, two symbols of life, and not only Italian. The mother, universal. Rome, center of Christianity. Anna Magnani plays the war-tired prostitute who wants to get off the street. He pays for his own house in the outskirts, wants to open a stall at the fair, the same dream of Jean Sorel in A Day to Go Crazy, by Mauro Bolognini, which Pasolini had written two years earlier. To complete the dream, mamma brings her son to live with her. Ettore – the name evokes the hero of the Iliad, prince of Troy – is a pure boy (played by Ettore Garofolo). At first, the mother warns him, says that he does not know the evil of the world. In the city, Ettore will be one of those ragazzi di vita whose manly bodies fascinated the author, both in art and in the hunts of Roman dawns. Beautiful and cruel, victim and executioner, Ettore and his friends live adrift in open fields with archaic ruins. The son’s fate, his crucifixion, condemns the mother’s dream. Mamma Roma has the most tragic of outcomes – look at the spoiler. The mother, her face broken, walled in the apartment, now empty.

As much as Pasolini was unique, his trajectory clashed with that of Federico Fellini, of whom he was a screenwriter in 1957’s As Noites de Cabíria, converting the original dialogue to the Roman dialect. Fellini sponsored him, he was to produce his first feature, L’Accatone, from 1960, which became, in Brazil, Social Misfit. But when that happened, the pupil’s flight was uncomfortable for the veteran. Pasolini became the ideal antagonist. Tulio Kesich, critic and biographer of Fellini, narrates the obsessions / fantasies he had with Pasolini. And isn’t the greeting to Magnani in Rome by Fellini, when he calls her a wolf, also a double tribute, to the actress and Pasolini? Everything – nothing? – should bring Pasolini closer to the great Visconti. Both could be communists and homosexuals, but Luchino was an aristocrat, the red count. It represented what Pasolini, with his urgency on the streets, should perhaps refuse.

But, then, what strange coincidence does the works of both give, so often the impression of dialogue? Rocco and His Brothers and Social Misfit, Mamma Roma and Belissima, Theorem and Violence and Passion? It cannot be forgotten, too, that Visconti drank at the source of the tragedy and made Claudia Cardinale his Electra in Vacant Stars of Ursa, whose title, taken from a poem by Giacomo Leopardi, was suggested to him, by Mario Soldati, whose Pasolini was also a screenwriter. All the pieces fit together. Rocco’s mother, Rosario Parondi, is a Greek force as tragic, and intense, as Magnani. Mamma Roma belongs to history.

