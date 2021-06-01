With magnetic technology and artificial intelligence, this is the Braun brush (reduced by 80 euros!) To show off a smile

Electric toothbrush, yes or no? This is the question that many users face when including a new tool in their oral hygiene. Although there are still many who choose the manual. However, the most technological ones have conquered many users thanks to the fact that they penetrate deeper into certain cavities, thereby obtaining greater cleaning. Of course, many users blame their dental sensitivity for not being able to use these devices with which, at least, we must brush our teeth before going to bed, since it is the most important of the day, according to experts.

However, these devices, in addition to having special heads for sensitive gums, do not require any pressure or anything that could damage any tooth. In addition, the advantage of these brushes is that some of them help the user to carry out a complete brushing, thanks to their guides. Proof of this is the Oral B iO 8 model, a gadget with magnetic technology and other features that many users have fallen in love with. The best of all is that this model is reduced by 30% on the platform so that you save almost 80 euros on your purchase and bet on a complete and effective cleaning. Who wants to wear a smile this summer?

The iO 8 by Oral B. Amazon

It should be noted that this smart brush is available in both white, like the model outlined above, and in black Y in purple for those who prefer darker colors for the bathroom. Both have the same price, discount and benefits.

You should bet on him for …

Magnetic technology. Thanks to Braun’s revolutionary iO magnetic technology, this brush offers a professional cleaning feel and gentle brushing with every wash. Thus, it is configured to efficiently drive energy to the end of each filament that, through microvibrations, will kill the most difficult dirt. In addition, it has the distinctive round head designed to take maximum care of your gums.Yes, it has a color screen. Unlike other models of the brand or other firms, the iO 8 has an interactive screen that shows the most important information about our brushing. In addition, from it we can activate the six brushing modes and a replacement reminder of the head so that it is always in the best condition.And besides the brush … This Amazon ‘pack’ with Braun not only includes the iO 8 with artificial intelligence to guide us in brushing. This kit has a magnetic charger that can be attached and that, in addition, offers a fast charge in approximately three hours; a magnetic sleeve, four heads and a spare parts holder.

