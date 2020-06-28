Lucas Pusineri He is in quarantine directing the training of his Independent through video calls. Meanwhile, he is attentive to the pass market and, in this sense, he spoke of Lucas Biglia, Oscar Ustari and David Abraham.

In an interview with « La Oral Deportiva », he was consulted by the statements of Marcelo Gallardo. « I would love to train again tomorrow but I am not the one to know what is happening. I agree with Gallant I want to train again tomorrow, especially in places where it is allowed and there is no danger of contagion, I am in favor there, « he said.

In another order, Pusineri he said he will call him Biglia, who in June ends his contract with Milan. « With Biglia I am united by a beautiful relationship, I have not yet spoken but I plan to do so so that I know what my idea is and know his. Luke He is a player with a lot of prestige and a great career, any coach would like to have him on his team, « he assured.

For his part, he warned that both Abraham and Ustari, two former club members I wanted to count on, will not arrive in the next pass market. « Ustari will remain in Pachuca until December, as he told us, and there we will talk to see what his idea is at that time, « he acknowledged.

And he completed: « I spoke with Abraham to know its news and he told me that he made the decision to continue until December in Germany, but I like that … The clarity of the situations and that’s why I like to talk to the protagonists. «