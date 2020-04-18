The pandemic of the new coronavirus postponed the vote on Fluminense’s budget for 2020. With the new scenario that presents itself, the positive part is that the club will have time to redo some projected numbers considering the unprecedented scenario in the world. Among the topics that will need special attention is the collection at the box office. In 13 games this season, Tricolor added a loss of R $ 1,618,738.01.

In five of these matches the team was a visitor, but helped to pay the expenses (Cabofriense, Bangu and Vasco) or shared the profit (Flamengo and Moto Club). The average audience of Fluminense as principal this year is 16,255 paying. The biggest was in the classic against Flamengo in the semifinal of the Carioca Championship, which took 53,571 people who paid admission to Maracanã. Second comes the match against Unión La Calera, for the South American, with 16,528 payers.

If the championships return without an audience, as is proposed by some leaders of Rio de Janeiro football, the empty stadium can generate even more losses. Against Vasco, in the last game before the suspension of activities, the game of closed gates represented an expense of R $ 235,589.42. Flu, having preferred to keep the game at Maracanã, despite the command of the rival, paid R $ 207,966.28.

Despite predicting more realistic and conservative budgets in previous years, in 2019 there was an exaggeration of Fluminense in some areas. Among them the box office. Tricolor estimated R $ 18.5 million for last year with the income from the games and the partner-fan. However, the club accumulated losses in matches and was unable to take off the membership plan. The financial statement has not yet been released, but the amount raised should not reach half of that.

The club’s Fiscal Council had already issued a favorable opinion to the numbers presented by the current management for 2020, on March 9th. The delivery, according to the bylaws, should have been in December, but the board justified the delay because it took over the club in the middle of the year, due to the anticipation of the elections. Before the shutdown of activities on behalf of COVID-19, President Mário Bittencourt had promised a more “realistic and balanced” budget.

Fluminense increased the players’ vacations until April 30th. The club understands that there is no rush to return to the games, unlike other Rio de Janeiro officials, and will only accept when health authorities understand that it is safe.

