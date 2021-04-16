With long Podoroska Argentina vs. Kazakhstan

Córdoba Lawn Tennis dresses in light blue and white This weekend but, more than a quartet, it may sound something from Michael Jackson. The thing is the Billie Jean King Cup (it takes the name for one of the best tennis players in history and not for the King of Pop song, obviously), will be launched with Argentina against Kazakhstan.

“They are the candidates,” said the captain at a press conference, Mercedes Paz. “But we are going to represent what Argentina is and its fighting spirit”added. Nadia Podoroska (45th), maximum national racket, will open the series against the second of them, Yelena Putintseva (30th), this Friday at 11 on TyC Sports. Then Lourdes Carlé (430th) will face the best of the Asians: Yelena Rybakina (23rd).

Podoroska (45th) and Putinsteva (30th) will open the series. (Córdoba Sports Agency / AAT)

“I am happy to be in Argentina, to share this week with the girls and to open the series. I like to know what time I am going to play so I plan my routines ”, Podoroska counted. Nadia also opens on Saturday, but against Rybankina and Carlé against Putintseva. If necessary, at the end of that match there will be a doubles match that will define the series.

Carlé (430th) against Rybakina (23rd), will be the second singles match. (Córdoba Sports Agency / AAT)

