With little underneath! Noelia looks flirty in transparencies | Instagram

The singer, businesswoman and model Noelia originally from Puerto Rico shared a flirtatious video Where she is not only beautiful but sure of herself, because when wearing transparencies on top, it shows that she is wearing very little clothes underneath.

Being a celebrity not only in Puerto Rico but also in various parts of the world Noelia She has managed to conquer millions not only with her music but also with her beauty and exquisite figure, so it is not at all complicated that she ends up falling in love with everyone who sees her on her Instagram content.

Six hours ago she shared this video on Instagram where she is extremely flirtatious, it seems that she is doing a bit of exercise walking with a very sporty and flirtatious look.

The interpreter of “Candle“He continuously gives us new content on Instagram, given that he is extremely active in the application, it is rare the occasion in which he repeats a photo or video, although to tell the truth in the event that he repeats an exquisite video like today’s his followers they will surely not bother at all.

Read also: “Without teeth” Enrique left Alejandra Guzmán: Frida Sofía

Noelia appears walking down the street, wearing headphones that match her white outfit because they are the same color, the bodysuit she is wearing has buttons in front near the neck and with short sleeves, by the way in the first shot of the video it is the first thing that can be seen and next to it the fact that he has nothing underneath.

She is also wearing leggings which are surely her own brand “Noelicious“which are easy to identify because they have printed lips at the height of the hips, these in particular are transparent thanks to this we can see what is underneath, which is coincidentally a garment in phosphorescent pink.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The video of the beautiful singer has more than 69 thousand reproductions so far in addition to exactly 300 comments, if you pay attention to the comments you will precisely find several emojis of flames and hearts referring to how Noelia looks on this occasion.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

What a beautiful Noelia, precious “,” Good start to the beautiful week “,” Mamasita I love you “, wrote some fans.

After more than 20 years of career there is no doubt that the beautiful compatriot of Chayanne, Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee continues to delight and surprise with her music, personality and all her beauty.