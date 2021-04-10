With light, charger and fan

Many everyday objects are undergoing transformations in their functionalities thanks to the incorporation of new technologies

On the market, there are umbrellas that have a system that allows you to spray the water and, thus, cool off when it is very hot

In addition, the installation of an electric motor is also foreseen that allows people to open and close the umbrella without problems with a single button.

In recent years, we have observed a greater integration of new technologies in everyday objects to be able to contribute with these benefits to the digitization of these products.

The human being always has new needs and new concerns. Given this, challenges are posed on how to make possible what seems unlikely, such as being able to grant new functionalities to some objects.

Well, the Chinese company ACME Umbrella is working on the creation of hi-tech umbrellas, that is, they have complements and innovations in the technology sector. For example, one of those already on sale incorporates led lights so you can have better visibility when it’s dark.

There is also another that allows you to place a bottle of water and, through a hand pump installed on the umbrella, the liquid shoots out into the nebulizers and it starts to fall on the person carrying this umbrella. This idea is designed for when the weather conditions are excessively hot.

The same company is already working on another umbrella concept that would go even further. These are the details:

What will the umbrella of the future look like

The project that is being worked on is the creation of an umbrella that has various accessories. One of them would be the LED lighting, which would allow greater visibility at night. The light would serve to illuminate the ground and better see where we step.

Another of these elements would be the possibility of to be able to charge the battery of the mobile through a connection that would be in the handle of the umbrella. This is explained by the fact that, wherever we go, we do it accompanied by our mobile phone and running out of battery when we have not yet arrived home is something that for many is terrible.

In addition to these two accessories, we have already seen previously that there are companies that design umbrella models designed to avoid the sun’s rays and heat. Therefore, this umbrella would also be incorporated in the upper part of it a fan to be able to cool off in the face of high temperatures of the summer.

Finally, it is also intended to improve its use and benefits with the inclusion of a electric motor that opens and closes the umbrella at the push of a button to avoid problems for all those people who may find it difficult to fold or unfold it.