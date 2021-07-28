With Lazzez out, Jared Gooden faces Niklas Stolze at UFC Vegas 33

With Mounir lazziz out due to visa issues, Jared Gooden will take his place and face Niklas Stolze at UFC Vegas 33 this Saturday.

The change was confirmed by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Gooden, will try to get his first victory inside the Octagon. The American became known for his passage on the regional circuit of the United States. Jared he has lost both of his UFC bouts. In his last fight, he lost to Abubakar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision in UFC 260.

StolzeHe will also be looking for his first victory in the Octagon. In his debut, he lost by unanimous decision to Ramazan Emeev in UFC on ESPN 14. The defeat ended a four-game winning streak. The German kickboxer became known for his time on the European circuit.

UFC Vegas 33 takes place this saturday in the UFC Apex of The Vegas, Nevada.

