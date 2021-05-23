With latex and whip in hand, Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, set Instagram on fire in the best “Catwoman” style



Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, wears latex and whip in hand in the best “Catwoman” style.

Photo: Sean Zanni for Nylon. / Getty Images

The sensual younger sister of Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina, make noise again and from the highest in Instagram. It turns out that, very out of pain, she wore a black latex bodysuit very tight and with opening in the middle of her breasts. What’s more he had a whip in his hand in the best style of “Gatúbela”. The beautiful Hennessy managed to paralyze social networks by entertaining his followers with the best he owns: her curves. The suit will highlighted his rear and this made it have more than half a million likes in a matter of seconds.

The model and fashion designer crouched in front of the mirror showing off her skills as sensual woman. Despite being very small in stature, she is one of the sexiest women in the world of entertainment in New York. Precisely Cardi B, recently launched a line of sports shoes next to the Reebook brand. But she not only has tennis shoes, but also clothes for the same firm designed by the rapper.

As for Hennessy, the beautiful brunette is on a tour of the United States with a party she organizes and where she presents a whole show of sensual dances that he does on stage. Many are those who attend just to see the gifts of the designer.

On the other hand, let’s remember that Hennessy has had relationship with his girlfriend, Michelle Melo. She accompanies her to all her events and is always by her side. They are inseparable and they always give each other love messages on social media.

There is no doubt that Hennessy carries sensuality in his blood, as his sister Cardi B is not far from it. Everything indicates that these little sisters are all experts in the art of seduction.

