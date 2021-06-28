With just one shirt, Mia Khalifa wows with nothing underneath! | Instagram

The model, businesswoman and actress Mia Khalifa shared a video short where she is very flirtatious wearing only a white shirt, she is not wearing anything underneath!

It could be said that Mia khalifa She had two goals, the first was to show off her figure with this charming outfit and the second to mention her OnlyFans.

The businesswoman and celebrity of Lebanese origin was in a kind of garden, which she herself found quite striking from what she commented in her description.

Live only with fans because I haven’t done it in so long! I want to show everyone this beautiful place, “wrote Mia Khalifa.

In the images Khalifa appears posing and thanks to the flirtatious pose she has, one leg slightly bent, she wiggles her hair a little making a flirtatious effect.

The shirt he is wearing falls from his shoulders to his back and although his back is turned huge charms upper ones are noticeable a bit.

He made this publication this June 28 through his Twitter account and quickly some of his fans began to react when they saw his exquisite figure, so far he has more than 4 thousand like’s and 14 tweets cited from said publication.