With just one blouse! Ana Cheri shows off her charms like this | Instagram

While watching an Anime, the model and businesswoman American Ana Cheri left her fans shocked with this flirtatious video where he is wearing only a shirt.

Although it lasts only a few seconds, the impact it caused on its followers was quite long, possibly they were waiting to see a little more.

Ana Cheri She is lying face down, she is in front of the camera in the foreground we see her beautiful face, then immediately the gaze divides into two points.

Read also: Anastasia Kvitko’s daring dress, flirts with her fans!

The first is between the charms of the beautiful celebrity and the second point is on television because I was watching an Anime, which surely I was not paying as much attention.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the description, she asks her followers to recommend some programs to watch, maybe she put the first thing that appeared on the screen, while very flirtatious she moves her leg from one side to the other.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

She shared this publication five days ago, in an alternate account to her official Instagram, she herself assured that it was a kind of protection in the event that the application closed her other account, very ingenious you do not think.