With just an apron, Celia Lora wears charms while painting | INSTAGRAM

If we know one thing is that beautiful mexican model Celia Lora really enjoys having her audience happy with her attractive photographs and this time she did it again in a quite impressive way.

The young woman presumed that she has one more talent which is that of paint while wearing only a apron to cover himself with paint and thus be able to create a work of art while at the same time creating another with his beauty on the camera lens.

The photography had an incredible result, while she looks very serious, her fans managed to enjoy her great beauty and they were able to see again that hidden tattoo that he has on one side in addition to his charms and his beautiful face that made up the attractive piece of entertainment.

In just a few hours he managed to gather more than 290,000 likes so we can realize that the news spread that he had published the photo in addition to that his followers share his contents so no one misses it.

In this way, Celia Lora has managed to grow her social networks in a very short time, surpassing herself every day and striving to continue creating excellent content that keeps them on their screens, enjoying both her beautiful figure and her personality as she also uploads some videos.

In fact, the young Mexican participates in various podcast television programs and every program that is invited, of course, the most outstanding ones, always giving her touch and making her audience visit those contents and add their likes.

This strategy has made many programs take off and get more public, and it is also responsible for sharing some companies that bring products to your home and that you could take them home, something that has worked very well and has helped many people.

Since the world situation began, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora was in charge of helping those people who make sales to promote their companies by testing their products first-hand and recommending them so that you too can enjoy what could be the work of an influencer.