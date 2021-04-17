With just a robe, Jennifer Lopez enjoys solitude and beauty | Instagram

Comfortable and alone! This is one of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite moments and that’s how she shared it the bronx diva in social networks. The ex of Alex Rodriguez She shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen as relaxed in her company and wearing only a robe.

Because for the best photographs a spectacular outfit is not always required, JLo She looked stunning at 51 years of age in just a robe, with her legs spread wide, her hair tied back and resting on her bed.

Party, glamor and more are things that Jennifer Lopez enjoys, but definitely, relaxation, a moment of peace and with himself, is something that the famous singer and actress values. The businesswoman was also captured by the camera in that quiet moment, in which her beauty looks relaxed; yet as splendid as ever.

But in reality it is unknown if Jennifer lynn lopez She was really completely relaxed, since you can see a computer in her bed that we don’t know if she was using it for a moment of leisure or to continue working, since she is a very active woman.

JLo looked attractive in her bathrobe and apparently she was not wearing anything underneath, so Internet users let their imaginations fly and wished they had shared that special moment with the star of international stature and protagonist of marry me.

It’s the in between moments that are some of my favorites #SetLife, (They are the intermediate moments that are some of my favorite Sparkles # SetLife), wrote the star next to the photograph.

It is said that Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is outside the United States filming a new movie, which had kept her away from her beloved Alex Rodríguez. This separation was what allowed his now ex to spend the day before Valentine’s Day with a spectacular blonde in a well-known place in the United States.

Without knowing this information, JLo would publish in the middle of February 14 a flower arrangement for which he would thank Alex Rodríguez, many say things were already bad, but they had to continue with appearances.

After the commotion and amid the rumors of separation, images of the former baseball player were published on his knees before Jennifer Lopez and a statement that denied their separation emerged on social networks, ensuring the couple was fixing some problems.

It was on April 15, a month after the scandal, that the famous engaged couple announced through another statement that the courtship had come to an end. The YouTube program, Gossip No Like, assured that the real cause of the postponement of the separation was not love, but the interests, commitments and businesses that both have in common and from which it will not be easy to disengage quickly.

In this program, it was ensured that Rodríguez has a very strong appetite and not exactly for food, so women are a common denominator on a daily basis and this would be a very difficult situation for the singer, since it would not be the first time Alex was seen with a woman in a more than compromising situation.

Meanwhile, Jennifer showed her mettle once again and despite everything she continues with her projects and the recording of her film. Meanwhile, his followers and those of Maluma continue to be more than eager for the film Marry Me to be released, a premiere that continues to be postponed.