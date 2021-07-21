With just a hat, Chiquis Rivera aims to cover her beauty

With just a hat, Chiquis Rivera tries to cover her beauty | Instagram

Spicy? Surely the beautiful Chiquis Rivera is more than that and she demonstrated it in a photo shoot in which she tried to cover her beauty with just an elegant hat, what the singer must be aware of is that her huge curves are not easy to hide.

Janney Marin Rivera She showed off to the fullest in a photo shoot for social networks with the aim of marketing the beauty brand of which she is an ambassador and the truth is that her followers on Instagram are more than grateful for the photos.

Chiquis Rivera attracted the attention of Internet users with the first photograph in which she looks like a real hipster and makes more than one nervous with the tremendous cleavage that shows that she does not have interiors.

Filled with beautiful pearls, but no more than its obvious beauty, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He looked pretty, but what you should pay special attention to is his hat. Internet users are happy as the photos go by, but it is the last one that really amazes many.

In the last image that Lorenzo Méndez’s ex shared from that publication, she can be seen in the purest style of La Dueña or La Desalmada, as the interpreter of Anímate y verás stripped off the upper part of her wardrobe to cover her beauty with just the hat she had posed with.

The publication was made 4 days ago and exceeded 130 reactions on the famous social network; including that of the statuesque actress and vedette Ninel Conde. The followers of Jenni Rivera’s daughter could not contain themselves to flatter her by saying words like “beautiful” or “divine.”

Chiquis’s photographs have caused an enormous stir, many assure that the famous one should not publish images showing too much, since according to Daniel Bisogno “she is past of tamales”; while others appreciate your safety and that you share your beauty with others.