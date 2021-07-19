With just a brush, Celia Lora becomes a muse

With just a brush, Celia Lora becomes a true muse | Instagram

Only accessories! That was how the beautiful Celia Lora showed off by becoming the muse of herself and of all her followers on the social network, because the irreverent daughter of Alex Lora posed with only a brush in hand and some accessories for her naughty lens.

Celia Lora shared the inspiring photograph on her Twitter account, in which it really looks like a work of art highlighting the beauty of her skin to the fullest and with nothing to cover or dull it. It was with a really challenging look that the actress increased the attractiveness of the image.

The Boss from Acapulco shore She posed sitting crossing her leg in front and one of her arms tbm to cover the most essential, in her hand, the art shone with a brush, just as she herself would have recorded each of the tattoos that the photograph makes visible.

Celia lora She showed off her beauty with a very natural makeup and her hair completely pulled back to avoid covering just a little of her now famous anatomy and becoming the maximum delight of Internet users.

With this photograph, the beautiful MTV star invites his followers to be part of his exclusive content page, because if they like his images on Instagram and Twitter, on that page they will really be left breathless by his charms.

Celia Lora has been very active on television, in MTV projects and also in social networks, where she has achieved enormous success and has become one of the darlings of ladies and gentlemen.

The actress has shown that the best way to obtain fame is to be as she is and for this reason she is not afraid to say what she thinks or share very personal secrets of her life, as was evident in her famous Love Clinic or her channel from YouTube.