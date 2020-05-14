Although Zack Snyder’s version has been highly criticized and is considered one of the worst DCEU movies, the truth is that his vision of the confrontation between two of DC’s greatest heroes is not bad, instead, it has too many stories that end up overwhelming her, something that would not have happened in the alternative version of ‘Batman V Superman’.

Snyder’s biggest mistake was wanting to adapt, ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ and ‘Death of Superman’ In the same movie, when both stories have the potential to have their own feature film, added to this the appearance of Gal Gadot and the turn of Martha, they ended up sinking a story that handled from another perspective would have been great.

Before Warner Bros decided to create the DCEU and Snyder became a key player in this universe, the studio had already planned to present an epic battle between Batman and Superman, same that was going to be released in 2004 and was going to be directed by Wolfgang Petersen and that was going to have Colin Farrell and Jude Law playing the main roles.

However, after several drafts of the script and several attempts, Warner Bros abandoned this idea, but now the writer Akiva Goldsman revealed what the version he had written for the film was like and certainly this is darker and more violent, which were probably the reasons why the studio did not want to go ahead with this project.

“I wrote this version of Batman vs. Superman when Colin Farrell was cast as Batman and Jude Law was cast as Superman and Wolfgang Petersen was directing, we were in preparation and it was the darkest thing you have ever seen. It started with Alfred’s funeral, and Bruce fell in love and gave up being Batman, but Joker kills his wife, and then you find out that it was all a lie … It was a time when you could put these kinds of stories together in the form of script, but they couldn’t land in the world. It was not exactly as I think we imagined when we put them on the page. It was truly the best in the world in a dark and interesting way, “Goldsman revealed.

Is so the alternate version of ‘Batman V Superman’ was going to be much darker than Snyder’s vision, But at a time when the superhero genre was not booming as it is now and censorship was higher, the film could have possibly achieved a restricted rating, making it an even bigger failure than the DCEU version. .