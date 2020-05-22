© Provided by Infobae

The actress said that she had a strong bond with Matías Alé and Jorge Ibáñez

Graciela Alfano and Matías Alé They were a couple for nine years, despite the age difference. The relationship was very mediatic since both used to expose themselves a lot in television programs. Now, the popular actress told a detail about this bond that involves Jorge Ibáñez, the designer who died on March 14, 2014. Until now, this story was unknown and generated a stir in the media.

In an interview with Confronted, the former star spoke about her relationship with the deceased designer, with whom she maintained a strong friendship, although they later distanced themselves on bad terms. “Mabel (Ibáñez’s mom) blamed me because her son was gay. At that moment I was surprised because there are many things that I keep, especially about what was our relationship between Jorge, Matías and me … If they knew everything we lived through, ”he explained through a callback.

“Mother and son were arguing in a fierce way and I, very distressed, decided to stop with that situation. She confronted me and told me in a very rude way that I was responsible for her son’s homosexuality. There was no clash because I responded with silence. But I was very offended, “he said to the cycle of shows that is led by Marina Calabró.

Graciela explained that Jorge used to go to dinner every night at his house. In this way he “took refuge” in his family when he was very sad about the strong fights he had with his mother. “With Jorge we were like brothers, we were very close. At one point we met Matías, me by his side and he by his. Jorge was enthralled with Matías. Matías was amazed with me. Those were times when I talked to him a lot because I liked Matías and I didn’t want our relationship to suffer, ”said Alfano.

“We talk a lot until I start my relationship with Matías. Understand it as you like, we were a couple of three, we were three people, from the affection and love we had for each other. Matías, Jorge and I were an inviolable trio. We went everywhere together. Everyone who imagines what they want. I think Mabel said it for this, “said the actress.

Quickly, Alé contacted the production of the El Nueve program to go out and give his version of this story. “I never had a trio with Jorge, or with anyone. Please, Graciela does not lie, to clarify that way there are no doubts”, expressed the media. Then, he added: “We were a trio, but as cousins. I never had anything with poor Jorge ”. When Alfano was consulted for the denial of his former partner, she stated: “I never spoke of sexuality, I said that we were a couple of three.”

In addition, the actress noted that she had become very angry with Jorge when she had chosen Flower of the V to close one of her shows instead of her. Those jealousies for his friendship with the vedette made them both grow apart forever, added to the bad relationship she had with Mabel. Recently, the lady was the protagonist of a news story due to a fierce confrontation that she maintains with her daughter Alejandra for the inheritance that Jorge Ibáñez had left.