The White House began informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in yet another round of coronavirus pandemic relief legislation, officials said on Sunday, predicting further job losses in the United States in the coming months.

Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said they were having discussions with lawmakers on matters that included a potential aid package to states whose finances were devastated by the pandemic.

Another White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, said future laws could include food aid to help Americans who are starving amid job losses that have ruined many people’s finances. It may also include broadband access for those who don’t, Hassett added.

While Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, are moving to introduce new bills earlier this week, the White House has signaled that it is in no hurry to pass new aid legislation.

“We will wait for the next few weeks,” Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday.

Since early March, the US Congress has passed laws allocating $ 3 trillion to fight the pandemic, including public money for individuals and businesses to mitigate the economic impact that includes an unemployment rate of 14.7% in April, job loss in the US that has not been seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

